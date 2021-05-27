How often do you place your bets and how often are you overwhelmed with your bonus selection? Let’s be honest, who doesn’t want to double their earnings when at a casino, both virtual or in-person?! If you’re not too sure what your options are or if you are looking for the best deal + ways on how to use a specific bet365 bonus, keep on reading and understand your options down below!

To begin with, what are the wagering requirements?

Sportsbook people have to set up certain limitations and criteria for each game and on their site. Once you meet their criteria you are allowed to use a bonus. As long as you have the right deposit amount and you follow their guidelines (within a certain time frame) you will be allowed to experience & use different bonuses. Heads up, however, since different sites will have their own unique set of rules. This means that you can’t go with the ”one size fits all” approach in this case, and you should rather do your research & investigation before you play a game.

Where to play games & have proper fun?

9 different types of Betting sign up bonuses and how to use them

1. Sign up bonus

Signup or welcome bonuses are offered at all times & by every site. The name says it all, you are signing up and you’re being welcomed to the site! Once you sign up and create your account, insert your details and you also verify your account through your mail – you’re in it to win it. This bonus is usually quite big since the site is trying to get your attention and make you excited to play. If you make an initial deposit of $100 you are looking at an additional $50.

2. Cash bonus

Cash bonuses are smaller online sportsbook bonuses that you can go for. A cash bonus is presented to you as you sign up on the site but it is a smaller amount than the previous one in terms of value. People enjoy this bonus since they are allowed to use it in any betting event, which is its only pro.

3. No deposit

No deposit bonuses are deposited into your account right away. Thanks to this feature you will easily place your bets without making a deposit, hence the name. Often times the no deposit feature is offered during some major games & tournaments. If you don’t want to make a deposit at a certain timeframe you will enjoy this feature.

4. Reload feature

The reload feature means getting your bonus during your next deposit and when cashing out money. It is a small price and a small reward while not being that big of a welcoming bonus, but it is a common go-to for some special promotions.

5. Free bet

If you don’t want to lose your money and you want to feel safe try out the free bet system. What is vital is for your wagers to win so that you can collect the winnings. The free bet feature is one of the most popular & commonly found go-to options at any casino.

6. Matchplay bonus

A matchplay bonus is quite unique and only offered at some times based on your gaming and playing experience. How good of a player are you? Well, once you have met the needed rollover requirement this bonus is placed in your account. Rollover requirements can happen at random and at a specific pace of the site.

7. Bonus on loss

No one likes to lose, which is why you might want to stick to unique bonuses that will save you from a poor or bad experience. Some sites allow for unique options that will keep you occupied and happy on the site without leaving after some key or minor losses. Most often this bonus is offered as a percentage of the loss as a consolation prize.

8. Loyalty feature

Although a bit unusual in the name itself, loyalty is the best choice for loyal & reoccurring customers. As you play and place your bets more often you are going to get loyalty points that can be gained easily. The more points you have – the higher the price that you get, such as actual cash or bonus credits.

9. High roller

Lastly, there is also a high roller who is someone that is well-known to the sportsbook crew due to his or her determination & high role gameplay. If you are a player who keeps on coming back, this may interest you the most. Usually, you will be given 50% on deposits, but only if you invest and bet over $1,000. Real big & confident players will enjoy this bonus the most.

Do you feel ready and are you eager to play some new games?

In the end, are you ready to have some fun and you’re trying to win money while you’re at it? Practice makes everything perfect, so give it time with every game that you end up playing! Do you usually use bonuses on each site after creating your account? If not, would you be willing to give it a from now? Make sure that you let us know which one bonus option is your favorite, or which one seems like the best deal – we would love to know.