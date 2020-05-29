Rookie Mistakes People Do While Losing Weight

Losing excess weight is not just good for your health but also does wonders for your mind and soul. Many people embark on their weight loss journey without the correct information and make some common mistakes that take them two steps back.

Here at LiveTray, we try to give the best information as concisely as possible. Today, you will learn about some of the rookie blunders that people do in the process of losing weight. These pieces of information will help you by smoothing out all the possibilities of potential obstacles on their way to a healthier life.

Avoid these mistakes if weight loss is your goal:

Skipping meals

As strange as it may sound, you set yourself back while trying to lose weight if you skip meals. Although it seems logical and understandable that lower calorie intake will help you lose weight at a quicker pace, it is not entirely true.

What happens when you skip meals is: you crave for snacks or sugary treats later. You cannot go one whole day without food, so you binge eat in the end to satisfy your needs. This pattern of eating makes you gain weight instead of losing it.

Sugary drinks

Many people forget that drinks have almost as many calories and sugar as any other meal. The strange thing about calories in drinks is that the body does not react the same way with liquids than solid foods. Hence, your body wants more even if you have taken in enough sugar and calories from your drink.

The best thing to substitute drinks with is water. Water has zero calories and is much healthier for you than those sugary drinks that you order from cafes and restaurants. Adding some slices of lemon or some leaves of peppermint will make your water taste better than just regular water. Green tea is also an excellent substitute.

Improper workout routines

Yes, there is such a thing as an incorrect workout routine. An example of such is when you add too many cardio exercises and do not focus on actions to build strength. Cardio will help you increase your heartbeat, but you also need strength training to burn some stubborn fats.

Exercising too much or too little will also have a negative impact on your weight loss goals. In case you do not work out enough while on a low-calorie diet, you will only lose muscle mass. On the other hand, if you over-exercise, you will find it difficult to continue with the plan after some time. LiveTray helps you make the right decision in any sphere of your life.

Unrealistic weight loss expectations

Being mentally prepared for anything is one of the best ways to prepare ourselves for the real deal. When it comes to losing weight, we should not set unrealistic goals like losing 10 pounds in a single week or getting abs in a single week.

You should set achievable goals and aims so that you will not get disappointed in the end. If you set some unrealistic goals and fail to reach it, you might start to harbor feelings of self-doubt and low self-esteem. This situation and mentality are bad for a person’s attitude and outlook on life.

Not sleeping enough

The recommended duration of sleep for adults is seven to nine hours a day. Even if you are going everything right, you might not see real weight loss results if you do not get enough sleep. The reason why less sleep affects your body is that your body will start to produce excess hunger hormones.

On the other hand, less sleep will decrease the production of leptin, which is the hormone that makes you feel full. In short, you are most likely to overeat if you get less than seven hours of sleep every day.

Excessive intake of healthy foods

Leafy greens, fruits, and nuts are always part of a healthy diet. In fact, they are a necessity in every healthy diet. However, people may think that eating a lot of these will help and eat them in large amounts, more than their bodies need.

As a result of excessive eating, you will start to gain weight instead of losing it. As the saying goes, anything in excess is not good for you. This line applies even to the healthy food items that we eat. It would be best if you ate enough, but not too much. Drinking too much water will also have adverse effects on your body.

Conclusion

Most of the mistakes that people make are related to what they eat. Keeping an eye on your calory intake and making sure that you do not eat too much or too little of a specific type of food will help you reach your goals sooner.