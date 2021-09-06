5 Common Mistakes To Avoid For Waring Men’s Jewellery – 2021 Guide

I’m not comfortable wearing jewellery. With all the right and wrong ways to wear it, I can’t help but feel like I’m wearing it wrong. It comes down to confidence!

It’s ok to push your boundaries, but you should know how to do it. Men are often nervous about showing jewellery because they’re not confident in it. That’s ok. All it takes is a try or two, but how? Visit the jeweller or department store and try on what you’re interested in. It’s called window shopping. By doing this, you’ll get used to how you look in different pieces.

Having a great experience with jeweller is about more than just finding beautiful products. It’s about finding the right product that fits your needs and your personality. I love the fact when the staff are knowledgeable and enthusiastic for their products. They can help you find items that you’re looking for, which is always pretty satisfying. What matters most is making sure that you have a good time during your shopping experience.

If you want to start with something simple, then do. You might not be ready for intricate pieces just yet. If you are in this bucket, start with clean and crisp pieces that you can wear for years. Then, after you’re comfortable with the basics, try more elaborate pieces.

Here’s some common mistakes to avoid:

1. Accessories selection

Guys, if you are going to wear sporting accessories, make sure they are appropriate for the situation. What is appropriate varies based on the environment. Men should pay attention to the rules or conventions in each situation when deciding what to wear.

For example: At an interview or work there are a lot of rules. One of the main ones is to always respect dress code. If you’re unsure about your office’s dress code, ask. Be sure to keep your jewellery modest as you never want to come across as unprofessional or showy.

Another great example be; If you’re a student at a school with a dress code, you might have to follow the guidelines. For instance, jewellery might have a strict limit. Or if you’re in college or other form of graduate school, you might be required to wear a specific type of clothing. Some majors, such as law and business, require strict professional dress codes.

2. Over-accessorizing

Knowing how much jewellery is too much is difficult. The old saying that jewellery is the last thing you put on but the first thing you see is a great way to remember this. Try to accessorize your look tastefully.

It’s important to remember that nothing should overpower your clothes. Accessories should complement your look in a way that feels natural and acts in unison with your outfit. John was a stud in his day, but he doesn’t represent the dapper gentleman, less is more.

What type of outfit will you be wearing? Keep in mind that certain types and amounts of jewellery are acceptable with different looks. For example, earrings would not be appropriate for a suit, but if you want to go to the football game with your guy friends, you can get away with it.

3. Unbalanced jewellery

We all know the feeling of over-accessorizing. Nowadays, jewellery has been designed to avoid this problem. The eye should be focused on your outfit, from your head to your toes. One necklace is enough. For guys, this means stacking them can be a no-go. It throws off the look because the eye is focused on the jewellery instead of the whole outfit. And stacking them crowds the neckline.

A great way to not be noticeable is to wear watches on the same hand. If you are a guy with smaller wrists, then do not wear bracelets on the other wrist. They will seem heavy and out of place, distracting people from the outfit as a whole. It is important to keep in mind that all accessories should have an equilibrium of sorts.

It is important to keep your metals in agreement. For example, if you’re wearing a gold watch with a two-toned bracelet, make sure that you accent the gold in your other accessories.

4. Skin tone

It is only natural that we all have different skin tones and textures. The undertones in our skin can create a balanced look when paired with certain metals and fabrics. To find the right metal, there are three things to consider: what type of undertones do you have, what type of environment are you in, and your skin tone. Once you have determined your skin tone, it should be easy to find a metal that will compliment it.

5. Jewellery assumptions

I don’t know if you noticed, but Nina Zola sells more than just rings. Yes, we sell necklaces and earrings and bracelets too. To be clear: jewellery isn’t just for women. Yes, there are some styles that might be considered less masculine than others, but to say all jewellery is only for the female gender is just not true. Let’s take a quick historical perspective for a second.

In the Catholic religion, the Pope’s ring of power is a symbol of authority and has been used to seal important documents from the Vatican. In Egypt, Pharaohs of the Eighteenth Dynasty were known for their necklaces that were given as a sign of honour to officials and dignitaries and soldiers alike.

Belts, watches, and shoes all have a special place in a man’s wardrobe. But what about jewellery? Wearing a ring or necklace with confidence can be an important part of a man’s wardrobe as well as his personal style. It also helps with functionality, preference, and style. And that sentiment is shared among those around him.

Wrapping Up

Jewellery that doesn’t fit can be uncomfortable and damage your skin. The best thing to do is wear the size that matches your body type. No hard and fast rules apply, but here are some general guidelines: If you have a wide neck, you’ll need a longer necklace If you have large wrists or big hands, you’ll be able to wear a larger watch or big bracelets.

A man’s outfit is incomplete without an accessory. Not only does the right accessories add the perfect finishing touch and highlight his style, it also can be a way of expressing his personality. It is like cooking a steak without seasoning it. The flavours may still be there, but the taste is enhanced when spices are added to it. Fashion accessories are just like that.

You made a mistake. Yikes! You can avoid these mistakes by experimenting with different pieces from your closet until you feel comfortable. And remember, simple yet elegant pieces will never go out of style.