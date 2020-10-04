Everything You Have to Know About Moscow Nightlife

Moscow is the largest city in Europe and one of the largest ones in the world. So, you can only imagine how many opportunities you can find within it. At the same time, it has one of the world-renowned nightlife stages, that many more famous cities like Berlin, London, and Paris don’t have. At the same time, even with the clubs can go toe-to-toe with clubs from other cities in Europe, you can be sure that you will not be required to pay so much for entertaining yourself.

One of the best things you will be able to witness is that all the nightlife is grouped in 3 different parts of the cities. So, you will not need to go all around the city in order to find some entertainment. Even if you have the need to move around the city for some reason, you will see that rides both by taxi and uber will not require you to pay too much for it. In case you are interested in having some escorts while you are there, you can visit citytourgirls.com.

As you can see there is a place for everyone in this great city and under reasonable condition. Let us dive into Moscow nightlife and see what it really is in greater detail.

What are the Prices?

Before you are ready to be a party animal in the capital of Russia, we would like to discuss the prices that you will have to pay for all of the entertainment. It’s needless to say that you should bring as much as you can in order for you to have the best possible experience. At the same time, making problems about paying for something could not end well, so be reasonable, and pay for anything that you’ve ordered.

What is important to know is that a vast majority of the clubs will not require any cover fee. At the same time, it can happen that some of them will require it due to the lineup of artists they have established. However, these prices are not something that you need to worry about. These cover fees can go up to $30, which we believe is a pretty reasonable fee.

When it comes to drinks, the price will heavily depend on the brand you’ve asked for. The situation is pretty much the same as it is with pretty much all the clubs in the world. For example, you should bring around $150 for every night you decide to spend in a club.

Door Policy and Dress Code

One thing is for certain when it comes to Moscow nightlife, you will not be allowed to enter any club if you are not dressed in a proper way. You can be sure of that. Even though there is no strict dress code, some kind of limitations does exits. So, you can be sure that you will not be able to enter any club if you are underdressed. When comparing this dressing code to the US and other European countries, we can see that it is much stricter and much more rigid.

When it comes to the door control, you will be sure that there will be some gentleman in front who will decide if you are dressed well-enough in order to enter the club. Naturally, there will be a couple of security personnel, which are there to make sure that all of it goes smoothly. It should be said that all of the potential problems are dealt with in a quick manner. Therefore, you should not be the one who will cause these problems.

Generally speaking, there is nothing scary about it, even if it may sound like it. If you are decent enough, you will have no problems whatsoever.

Nightclubs Categorization

When in Moscow and you are looking for its nightlife, you should be aware that there are four different categories you can look for.

High-end

If you are looking for some classy restaurants and clubs to visit while you are in Moscow, then we can say that you are in the right place. There are a plethora of high-class, half-restaurants, where you will not have the space for dancing too much. However, we can see that anyone who is interested in this kind of place isn’t too much interested in dancing.

Mid-Level

When talking about mid-level clubs, we can see that they resemble what we knew as clubs in the west. There is a large dancefloor where a lot of people can be. Since we are talking about the capital of Russia, you can except for these to have a pretty impressive lineup pretty much every night. Therefore, these are the most common of them all, and you will have no problem finding one that suits you the best.

Basic

If you are looking for some usual bars where you can have some cheap alcohol and a lot of fun, you can look for some classic bars. Believe us, there are a plethora of them to choose from. Moscow is a town filled with small bars, and you will not make a mistake wherever you decide to spend the night. However, it should be said that this is the place where most students go, due to the prices that are lower.

Underground

In case you are looking for some underground fun, you will be happy to see that this exceptional city has a lot to offer. When we say underground fun, we think about clubs where you can enjoy some electro music. Most of the time, you will be able to enjoy some of the most prominent names from this music genre. Plus, there are some clubs where you can enjoy some hip-hop and other similar genres.

When does the Fun start?

What’s important to know is that Moscow’s nightlife starts a little bit late when compared to the clubs in the west. Usually, it starts around 11 pm. If you decide to go to the club before that, there is a chance that you will be there completely alone. This is why it’s important to have an idea about the time when the fun starts here in Russia.