7 Tips for Finding the Best Pillow for Your Posture

Finding the perfect below for yourself will take some time and a bit of research. But, if you dedicate yourself enough to it, you can make the right choice. Having a good quality sleep is one of the most important things for all of us. What matters the most is that we sleep without any interruptions so that when we wake up in the morning we are ready to take on our tasks and responsibilities with a refilled energy tank.

But, unfortunately, some people suffer from insomnia and other unwanted sleeping conditions. These are sometimes caused by a psychological factor, while other times they are just the product of constantly feeling uncomfortable from a physical aspect. Not being able to find that sweet position for your body that allows you to sleep uninterrupted can be a problem. And, as we all know already, the pillow you have on your bed makes a huge difference.

Nobody wants to wake up in the morning with an aching neck, or even worse, pain in the lower back area. We’re not sure if you know, but sleeping with an awkward neck position can be the cause of many problems in your body, including pain in the legs and constant headaches. Needless to say, everybody needs to find the best pillow for their posture, so let’s take a look at these tips on how to do that.

1. What is the pillow filled with?

The fill of the pillow you are going to choose will make a lot of difference when it comes to the quality of sleep you’ll get throughout the night. There are a lot of important things regarding the fill, but one of the most noticeable things is the softness of it. Some fills are just way too sturdy to allow a person to have a comfortable sleep. Some people prefer this, but others can’t bear with the hardness of the pillow, so instead they choose something softer. There are multiple categories of pillows sorted by the type of fill inside them, but since this is highly personal preference, we cannot really advise you on which one is best for you. You will have to figure that out as you go.

2. Is your neck lower or higher usually?

If you are constantly experiencing neck pain upon waking up in the morning, you need to find out whether your neck is downwards or upwards when sleeping. If it is downwards than you probably want to get a pillow that’s a bit larger. Doing this will force your neck to remain in an upwards position, and hopefully fix your pain. Pinetales.com is a website where you can take a look at multiple pillow variants, and get some more insight for your next purchase.

3. Do you find softer pillows more comfortable?

Some people prefer softer pillows, while others want ones that are harder and don’t allow their necks to go diving deep inside the cushion. If sleeping on a hard pillow is what you suspect that’s causing the problems for you, try going with a softer model for some time and see how that works out for you. The most common advice that doctors give when it comes to neck position while sleeping, is to try and find a pillow model that is going to keep your neck perfectly aligned with your body. This means no facing upwards or downwards, but instead, perfectly flat.

4. Size of the pillow matters

The pillow can be perfect in height, but if it’s too large, you won’t be able to sleep on it properly. For example, if you have a pillow that’s very large in width, a part of it will go under your shoulder, putting your body in an awkward position. So, if you want to replace your pillow, and you suspect that the problem might be in the size of your current one, try going for a smaller one instead and see how that works.

Smaller pillows are usually quite easier to manage if you want to readjust their positions during the night. Of course, we do these things unconsciously, but it still matters quite a lot to have a pillow that can be easily dragged around and repositioned if needed. You can even have multiple smaller pillows that you can switch whenever you feel that one of them is not comfortable enough for you.

5. Do you need a heating pillow?

Some people are not even aware that there are heating pillows available for purchase in most shops that specialize in sleeping equipment and other similar things. These are amazing for people who have constant neck pain, and they want to fix it in the fastest way possible. So, we recommend purchasing a heating pillow if nothing else helps. The comfort from the heat will help you fall asleep easier, and after some time it will turn off by itself. The heat will be enough to stimulate the nerves in your neck, so you should expect reduced pain in that particular area of her body after just a few weeks of using such a pillow model.

6. Does the texture matter to you?

The texture of your current pillow has a huge impact on the amount of comfort you feel while touching your face on it. Some people cannot fall asleep unless the texture of their pillow is exactly what their skin prefers. But, for others this doesn’t make any difference, so they choose whatever because it’s not a factor. If you’re someone who prefers softer materials, don’t be afraid to find yourself a pillow that’s soft on the skin.

7. Do you have allergies?

Last but not least, a huge part of finding the perfect pillow for you is the texture. Not many people know but when pillows are designed, in some models there are chemicals used for the insides to remain free of any parasites and microscopic bacteria. However, despite these chemicals being added for our own good, some people are allergic to them, so sleeping on such a pillow will cause an even bigger problem instead of helping.