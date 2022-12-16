Top 10 Most Beautiful Goals in Football History

Football champions such as Maradona, Pelé, Zidane, Baggio, Messi and Ronaldo certainly need no introduction.

But in the myriad of spectacular events, there are some remained in history for the beauty of the most remarkable feats and goals. Below we will discover the 10 most beautiful goals in football history.

However, before doing so, it is important to consider how the history of football evolved over time, as well as the use of soccer gear.

The evolution of soccer over the years

The first known soccer ball was made from a pig’s bladder and was used in the early versions of the game in medieval England. The game of soccer, also known as football, has a long and storied history that dates back over 2,000 years. The ancient Greeks and Romans played a variety of ball games, and there is evidence that a version of soccer was played in China as early as the Han Dynasty (202 BC – 220 AD). However, the modern game of soccer as we know it today began to take shape in England in the 19th century, when the first football shirt is thought to have been worn and when the game was first being codified and organized. At this time, teams typically wore matching jerseys or shirts to distinguish themselves from their opponents. These shirts were usually made of wool or cotton and were often plain, with no team crests or logos. They were also relatively simple in design, with a basic collar and button-down front.

Over time, football shirts have evolved and become more sophisticated, with teams adopting more complex designs and incorporating their logos and crests into the shirt. Today, football shirts are an important part of the sport and are worn by players, fans, and collectors alike. They are often seen as a symbol of team pride and are an important part of the sport’s culture and history.

Nowadays, soccer is played by millions of people around the world and is one of the most popular sports in the world. Therefore, it is possible to consider some of the most incredible moments related to this sport of the past few years.

Certainly, it is difficult to determine which goal is the most beautiful, as it may not have been scored in the spotlight.

Perhaps it was seen by few, and so, to determine which is the most spectacular goal ever scored, we will circumscribe the field to ten of the most beautiful goals ever scored according to popular taste.

1) Diego Armando Maradona in Argentina vs England (1986).

2) Lionel Messi: Barcelona vs Getafe (2007)

One of the most iconic matches in all of football history, where we find a superlative Maradona. An incredible one-two in which Diego Armando Maradona touches the ball 11 times, dribbles the entire England team and puts the ball in the net, skipping everyone, including the goalkeeper.It is a goal worth a World Cup, but also the redemption of an entire people. A beautiful moment of all world soccer and a real Bonus for all of Argentina.

On the second step, we find Lionel Messi, who at only 20 years old, in 2007 jumped all the opponents from the midfield position with Barcelona and scored against Getafe.

Many have compared this performance to that of Maradona, although it is a somewhat faded copy.

3) Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus vs Real Madrid (2018)

A goal that earned a standing ovation: a backhand signed by CR7 against Juventus, a sumptuous technical gesture and masterstroke that condemned the “bianconeri” to elimination. Important to mention that Ronaldo later signed a contract in Turin to wear the Juventus jersey. A goal that was not a simple goal, but one of the most beautiful feats in the history of football.

4) Wayne Rooney: Manchester United vs Manchester City (2011)

Wayne Rooney in a Manchester City shirt signs the perfect backhand: a sensational goal, a stroke of genius that marks the history of a derby and the footballer’s personal career.

5) Marco Van Basten: Netherlands vs USSR (1988)

Dubbed by many as “the most beautiful goal in European Championship history,” Van Basten’s shot on goal is a masterpiece of coordination, trajectory and technique. Marco Van Basten is one of those champions rare for grace and lightness.

6) Zinedine Zidane: Real Madrid vs Bayern Leverkusen (2002)

The feat in the Champions League final was accomplished by Zinedine Zidane, who in the Real Madrid jersey scored a magnificent goal in terms of coordination and effectiveness that was out of the ordinary.

7) Zlatan Ibrahimovic: England vs Sweden (2012)

A backhand goal practically from midfield, taking advantage of a rash exit by Hart that allowed Ibrahimovic-one of the most talented strikers in soccer history-to show off all his physical strength, talent and genius of an outstanding champion in this goal.

8) Pelé: Sweden vs Brazil (1956)

One of the most famous goals in football history, signed by Edson Arantes do Nascimento known to all as Pelé. The champion, even as a young boy found himself winning a World Cup thousands of miles from his home as the star player. With a chest stop, he skipped past the first opponent, past the second and then volleyed a finish into the net, sealing the 3-1 win, in a match that would end 5-2. This will be the debut of one of the greatest soccer players of all time.

9) Roberto Baggio: Juventus vs Brescia (2001)

Roberto Baggio was playing with the Brescia jersey, in the final phase of his career. In this match, he makes the most of a throw from a young Andrea Pirlo finds control with dribbling included that leads him to score the most beautiful goal of his career.

A gesture of delicacy and supreme technique by one of the greatest soccer players in Italian history and beyond.

10) Roberto Carlos: France vs Brazil (1997)

Roberto Carlos found himself scoring in a never-before-seen trajectory: a free kick kicked out and then abruptly back towards the goal with uncommon power. Fan track crazy time and all the players see the ball that leaves Barthez no chance between the posts.

Bottom Line

As you’ve seen there really have been epic moments in football history and these spectacular goals prove it. Perhaps that’s one of the reasons why the sport is so popular and has millions of fans around the world who enjoy guessing the results of the best teams, even taking advantage of the various Bonus available.