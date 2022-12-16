What to Do After an Oilfield Explosion?

An oilfield explosion is terrifying and happens all too often. So what does one do afterward? The first step should be to take care of yourself, as you may have sustained injuries. After that, there are other steps you need to take. One of the essential steps you should take after an oilfield explosion is to hire an Oilfield accident attorney.

A lawyer will help you with the process of filing an accident claim. An oilfield accident lawyer will ensure your best interest is represented during and after the settlement process. Hiring a good lawyer can make all the difference in your compensation for injuries sustained, lost wages, or medical bills.

Here is a step-wise guide on what to do after an oilfield accident.

Stop working immediately

Make sure no one else is hurt in the oilfield explosion. Then make sure that your equipment and surroundings are safe before you leave the area. If any of your fellow workers sustained injuries, make sure that they receive immediate first aid.

Report your injury as soon as possible

You should report the accident immediately to your supervisor, who will then be able to get in touch with the appropriate people in the company. If the person who was hurt cannot report the incident, then a company representative or someone else can report it on their behalf.

Demand immediate medical treatment

If there is someone who has sustained injuries, you should insist on immediate medical treatment. You have a right to be treated by a medical practitioner, even if you are not sure whether compensation will be paid for the treatment.

Gather evidence and information about the incident

Document all details of the oilfield accident, including names and contact details of people who saw it happen. Take pictures of all damage caused by the explosion as well as pictures of any injuries sustained. Record the time, date, and location of the accident.

Do not give a formal statement or sign any document before talking to your lawyer

You should not make a statement or sign any documents before you have talked to a lawyer. Compensation for an oilfield explosion could be in the form of workers’ compensation or an injury claim.

Hire an oilfield accident lawyer

You should look for an oilfield accident lawyer who has substantial experience in the area. An experienced attorney will have a better understanding of the situation and will be able to help you make your compensation claim.

How to Prevent Oilfield Accidents?

Oil field accidents are common and even deadly. While many of these accidents could be prevented, there is a certain degree of risk involved in oil exploration with drilling, etc. And therefore, the question of how to prevent oilfield accidents comes to mind.

First of all, it is important to recognize the profound impact such incidents have on the community of both workers and residents. In fact, such incidents are often treated as major disasters, where people’s thoughts go first to their own needs and what they can do for themselves.

Some oilfield accidents have occurred because of neglect of safety measures. There are many ways in which oilfield accidents are prevented.

The following are some of the preventive measures that are proven to be effective:

1. Keep the field clean and clear

It is important to have it clean and clear from all sorts of litter and other waste because the oilfield has a direct relation with environmental pollution. So, it is very necessary to keep an eye on the cleaning.

2. Have a training program in place

As it is considered one of the most dangerous fields, it is important to make sure that all of the working staff are experienced enough. Training should be given a great priority when hiring a new team for the oil field.

It is very necessary to keep updated about the latest technology to use for protective gear. In addition, it is also important to have a regular checkup to be sure that their protective wear and gears are in their original condition.

It is important to keep an eye on all of the tools and machines regularly because it can be harmful if there are any cracks in any of them. This could cause such a bad incident that even a single lapse could lead to a big disaster. So, it is very necessary to have routine checkups and maintenance in place.

5. Push OSHA guidelines

It is very necessary to follow all the OSHA guidelines and make yourself aware of them. These guidelines will help you a lot in making your job even safer and reducing any working risk.

6. Have an emergency plan

It is very necessary to back up your regular safety measures with a detailed emergency plan. You must take care of all the possible scenarios to be prepared for any emergency situation. It is very necessary to know about all the working risks involved in oilfield exploration and drilling so that you can be aware of them and reduce them as much as possible.

7. Encourage safety communication

It is very necessary to encourage safe communication from all of the employees to the management. This will help a lot in improving their safety measures and reducing any risk of such an incident occurring.

Conclusion

In conclusion, it can be said that all the safety measures should be taken very seriously in order to make sure that any oilfield accident does not take place. If an accident takes place despite all preventive measures and you were injured, be sure that you talk to an oilfield accident lawyer for help.

An oilfield accident lawyer is experienced in the field of oilfield accident law. Such a lawyer knows the ins and outs of this occupation and can be of great help to you. Having a lawyer by your side also helps you get maximum compensation for your injuries.