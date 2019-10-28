Most essential items in Preppers List

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Unfortunately, disasters can occur at any moment. This is especially true if you live in an area that is frequently hit by natural disasters like tornadoes. It is of crucial importance to always be prepared regardless of whether you will be forced to leave your house or stay in for days without electricity. In the following text, we have gathered a list of the basic items you should have in case all hell breaks loose.

The most essential thing you need is water , a lot of it. On average, a person drinks about one gallon of water per day. Calculate the amount you need by considering the number of people (your close family, a few friends, first-door neighbor, etc.). Firstly, you can go with bottled water or specialized containers that have a capacity of 5 gallons. You can fill these with tap water and be sure that it will stay drinkable for quite some time. Another thing that you should get is the filtration and purifying system. It will remove 99.99999% of bacteria meaning that it will make any water safe to drink.

Even though it is not as important as water since one can survive three weeks without it, food should definitely be in the second place of your list. Next time you go grocery shopping, you should get a little extra of food you eat on a daily basis and store it somewhere. In addition, clearly, you should stock up on canned food, but also consider getting emergency food supply kit. These contain full meals that are prepared only by adding hot water. When purchasing these, make sure to check the shelf life.

Another thing you cannot forget is the first aid kit . Injuries can happen at any time which is why this is an essential item in any home and car, so you should definitely put it on your preppers list. As you know, in the case of natural disaster, emergency responders will probably not be able to reach you immediately. Due to this reason, it is important to have a first aid kit nearby, so you can take care of the cuts, abrasions or any other kind of wounds.

Furthermore, if you live in an area where winter tends to get pretty harsh than you definitely need something that will make you warm and cozy. Surely you already have some kind of heating system, but you should also consider your options in any kind of emergency situation. Yes, cold weather gear and blankets can help you go through cold nights, but just to be on a safe side, you should think about getting a portable propane or kerosene heater .

The last item we are going to mention is an emergency portable weather radio . This device offers you two main features – obviously, it will allow you to stay informed about everything that is going around in your vicinity, and you can also use it to charge your smartphone. Communication is of crucial importance during any kind of disaster. Not only do you want to know that your loved ones are safe, but you will probably need it to call for help.

All in all, these are some significant items that should be on top of your preppers list. As you can imagine, there are many more, and you can find some additional advice on prepforthat.com.