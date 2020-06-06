Most Popular Fantasy Sports Games You Can Play in 2020

Fantasy sports betting has been around for some time now, but in the last couple of years, it has gained momentum, increasing its popularity significantly. Millions of people from different parts of the globe have signed up and drafted their own teams and are enjoying all the action at their convenience.

If you enjoy sports betting, then fantasy sports present one of the most thrilling pass-time activities. What’s more, you get access to all major sports and events such as basketball, football, and soccer. You also get to play while having unlimited access to various prizes if you succeed in your gaming. It is a form of betting that has attracted many sports lovers making it one of the most popular types of gambling in 2020. As a result, it’s essential to choose the best daily fantasy sports site that meets your needs. A reputable website like captaingambling.com compares different providers to enable you to select the best that gives you maximum value.

Fantasy sports betting satisfying various needs and what could attract you might not necessarily do the same to the other person. Some people only want bragging rights over their friends and colleagues while others chase seven-figure payouts. It all depends on what an individual gamer wants. Whatever reason someone is after, fantasy sports betting offers some popular games to gamble on in 2020. Check them out to understand what options are available;

Fantasy soccer

If you are looking for all the games that matter across Europe and Asia, then you are covered. All you need to do is pick your team then begin playing with other fantasy football players from different parts of the world. You get a chance to win real money by competing for the giant prize pools available.

For instance, the fantasy premier league provides soccer lovers with the best platform to enjoy all the premier league action. Of course, this is the most-watched league at the moment. Being home to some massive teams like Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham, it’s easy to see why. The standard of soccer in this league is high-quality, unlike anywhere else, and with fantasy premier league soccer, anyone can enjoy the action. It allows you to bring together different players from various teams to create your dream team, then every time they play, you get to rack up points. If you have the highest points, there will be various weekly, Monthly, and season-long prizes. You could also compete with friends for bragging rights if you wish. The best part about fantasy premier league soccer is you’ll get a constant supply of games with action at least twice or once a week from different teams.

This is arguably the most popular fantasy sports game and has been referred by many as the granddaddy of virtual gambling. It attributes its popularity to the fact that it focuses on NFL leagues, which attracts many people from North America and the world at large. The competitive nature of the NFL makes it a popular choice for people engaging in fantasy sports and provides the perfect platform for them to win in a big way.

The best thing about fantasy football is that it provides players with various options to choose the one that attracts them the most. For instance, you could choose to participate in the season-long option that allows you to win the ultimate prize, which is a significantly high payout. You could also opt to go with the closed football leagues to compete with your friends or decide to go head-to-head with someone that you want to gain bragging rights over. It all comes down to what an individual gamer wants. Fantasy football gives you the ultimate experience and is an excellent choice when selecting fantasy sports games in 2020.

Fantasy baseball

Baseball was the first sport to be used for fantasy purposes, and it’s to see why. The game has detailed yet accessible scorecards and long statistical records, making it ideal for playing virtually. The fantasy baseball that we know now was developed from the rotisserie game. It takes advantage of the internet’s ability to share data across many people within a short time. The best thing with fantasy baseball is that it offers statistical management for the small rotisserie leagues as well as large-scale leagues that allow different teams to have the same player. You get to build your team depending on who you like based on their skill set or current form. Though fantasy baseball, it has become easy to analyze different players based on a fantasy perspective. It has led to various team management strategies that players can use to make the experience feel more real.

Fantasy cricket

Cricket is another fantasy sport that is gaining popularity in virtual platforms. It provides players with different options and strategies they can use to win real money. Cricket lovers would be thrilled by what this fantasy sport has to offer. If you are looking for the best experience that the current dream marketplace has to offer, then fantasy cricket is your best bet. You get to play a sport you love, and you can manage your team whichever way you like. The only thing you need to pay attention to is the provider you choose to operate with. You need a smooth experience in terms of the user interface and payouts from the site.

Fantasy hockey-NHL

When it comes to fantasy sports 2020, then fantasy hockey has to be on the list not only for hockey lovers but also for gamblers that love fast-paced action with some odd punch. Ice hockey is particularly popular among American and Canadian fans, but it’s finding its way into the global scene. If you love ice hockey or know something about the sport, then there’s a high possibility you would love what NHL fantasy leagues have in store. Remember, like with other fantasy sports, you will need to build a strong team that will be competitive and improves your winning chances. Some of the players you could watch out for in 2020 include Connor McDavid, Artemi Panarin, Patrick Kane and Alex Ovechkin. Such names should get you on the right path, but you must keep in mind that if you want your fantasy hockey experience to be exciting, you have to do your research. Find out the current best players and those inform, to build a team that gives you what you are looking for, whether it’s bragging rights or huge payouts.

Sports betting is quite popular among most gamblers, but fantasy sports games are the latest trend, and not only are they exciting and fun, but they are also an excellent option to win various prizes. It’s a form of gambling based on statistics, and the more skills a player attains, the better the experience. It’s skill-based gambling and not one you can rely entirely on luck.