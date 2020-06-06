Kelly Hyman on Overcoming the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Career and Life

COVID-19 has changed the world forever. This holds true in every part of life, including the way people do business.

If you’re concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on your career, you’re not alone. Only, in the United States, tens of millions of people are out of a job as a result of the pandemic. That doesn’t take into consideration the millions of others from different parts of the world.

Even if you were fortunate enough to keep your job during the COVID-19 crisis, there’s a good chance it’s changed the way you operate. On top of that, it could have also resulted in a pay cut or other changes that have affected your life and finances.

For example, remote work is the new normal for many companies. While some will go back to business as usual in the future, others will continue to work in a remote environment to save money and protect their workers.

Here are an interesting take and statistic from Global Workplace Analytics:

“The demand for flexibility in where and how people work has been building for decades. Before the crisis, surveys repeated showed 80% of employees want to work from home at least some of the time. Over a third would take a pay cut in exchange for the option. While the experience of working at home during the crisis may not have been ideal as whole families sheltered in place, it will give people a taste of what could be in the future. The genie is out of the bottle, and it’s not likely to go back in.”

Enter Kelly Hyman

Kelly Hyman knows a thing or two about how to succeed across various professions and industries. She’s worked as an actress, legal analyst, media commentary, and attorney – and that’s just a few of the career paths she’s tackled.

In a recent interview, Media commentary Kelly Hyman shared the following advice for helping your team to remain engaged:

“Now is the time for inclusive. Keep your team active, focused, and upbeat. It is important to communicate, encourage ideas, and participation from your team. It is also important to create a sense of belonging, collaboration, and reward good work.”

Many people are losing sense of belonging during the pandemic, which is causing them also to lose motivation. And when that happens, they’re unable to work at a high level and are at risk of letting their health slip.

Make a list

If taking time out to get some fresh air, or to sit and re-set your mind to gain focus isn’t something you have the time or inclination for, there are other ways to find your center. Writing lists can also refocus the mind on the critical tasks that you need to complete.

Your list can be long or short, whatever it takes to get your mind where it needs to be – off coronavirus-related worries and on your work or family. For busy television legal analyst Kelly Hyman, writing a weekly to-do list where she can cross off completed tasks is another way she stays focused, especially on those jobs that are time-sensitive.

“Whenever I am feeling unfocused, I make a list and write down everything I need to do, and as I cross off tasks from my list, I feel a sense of achievement.”

That sense of accomplishment also helps support well-being, which is vital during this uncertain period that was unimaginable earlier this year.

Remove distractions

One way to regain focus is to remove any distractions. Before the internet and smartphones, the number of distractions was surprisingly limited and easy to remove. Now that most of us are always connected, it’s much harder to do that.

One option is to switch off notifications on your devices, with another to remove those devices altogether for a while. That’s one that Kelly Hyman does daily to help get her back in the right frame of mind.

“During the week, my husband and I take a three-mile walk outside without our devices each day. Just moving and being outside helps me refocus, and that’s extremely important.”

Getting outside as a way to remove those distractions is a great way to do this, but it doesn’t work for everyone. Moving into another room or part of your home to practice some meditation, deep breathing, and being in the moment can also work very well. It helps stop your mind from running ahead or overthinking every little detail.

Stay Busy Outside of Work

It never hurts to embrace your career during difficult times, as it can keep you busy and give you an outlet for relieving stress.

However, if you take it too far, it could cause more harm than good. That’s a major concern among people who are new to working at home, as they don’t know where to draw the line.

Kelly Hyman shared her approach to staying active outside of work during COVID-19:

Remember, you don’t need hours on end of free time to recharge and refocus. For some, it only takes a short walk or meditation session to get their mind right.

And when it comes to staying on track at work, Kelly Hyman wants you to remember one word: structure.

“With everyone quarantined at home during the pandemic, the structure is more important than ever. So every morning, I write down my top three priorities and plan around them.”

If you’re struggling to adjust new normal, you’re not alone. Millions of other people are in the same position, all of whom are seeking ways to overcome the impact of COVID-19 on their career and personal life.

With this advice from Kelly Hyman, you should feel better about your ability to manage your career and personal life during these challenging times.