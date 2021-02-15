5 Movies About Gambling You Might Not Have Heard of

By gambling we mean high stakes as well as low stakes. There are tons of movies about gambling out there, but most of them are situated or related to casino business. But gambling comes in many shapes and sizes and there are plenty of movies to choose from. That’s why we give you 5 movies about gambling, you might never have heard of.

There are plenty of gambling movies out there. Most of them are casino-related but luckily there are many ways to gamble these days and there’s always been something magical about seeing it on film. Gambling in movies is the definition of tension. You can’t avoid rooting for your favourite character to win and sometimes you just close your eyes and hope for the best. The same as you would do online where you can play your favourite casino games. You can find more on https://betting.com/.

But not all movies are worth your time. You might have missed a few. That’s why we’ve collected a few of the best movies about gambling that you might’ve never heard of before. So now is the time to strap down and expand your playlist for you’ve got entertainment for the next week or so.

1. The Hustler (1961)

This is considered a Hollywood classic. Paul Newman stars as “fast” Eddie Felton who hustles at the pool table. The game is simple. Pretend that you’re terrible at pool, but still willing to bet. Your opponent will think it’s easy money and go for it. As soon as you’ve locked down the bet, you do everything you’ve taught and show your true colors. Easy money for you.

That’s the plot of The Hustler. He hustles from bar to bar only to go up against a worthy opponent in the end. But as you will see this lifestyle isn’t without its cost. Worth a watch if you’re into Hollywood nostalgia.

2. Uncut Gems (2019)

This is truly an uncut gem of a movie. Adam Sandler drives it home in an Oscar-worthy performance that he hasn’t delivered in years. The whole movie is a bet in and of itself. You keep thinking: “How is he gonna get out of this.” This movie is definitely not for the faint hearted, but if you keep your cool (and hold onto your money), you’re in for a treat.

Luckily for us, we are only watching this spectacle unfold, but if you love basketball (and people betting on basketball), this might be the movie for you.

3. Vegas Vacation (1997)

Probably the funniest on the list so far. The Griswold family led by Clark (Chevy Chase) have had some adventures (and misadventures) along the way. This is no exception as they go to Las Vegas and get into all sorts of trouble. Definitely worth a watch if you’re familiar with the classic 80’s comedies of the brat pack.

The Griswold family is always worth a laugh or two. But if gambling doesn’t suit you, there’s always Christmas Vacation (1989) which is considered a modern classic to this day.

4. The Colour of Money (1986)

This is an odd continuation of The Hustler we mentioned earlier. Here we follow Eddie Felton (Paul Newman) once again as he teaches young protege Vincent (Tom Cruise) the tricks of the trade. Together they form a companionship and travel all over the US to hustle their way into the big leagues.

Don’t let the plot fool you, everything has a price and as far as hustling goes, who can you really trust? Directed by none other than Martin Scorsese so this is truly an overlooked movie from the mid 80’s. It has a 7.0 rating on IMDB, so it’s definitely worth a watch.

5. Sydney (1996)

Saving the best for last? We have no idea, but knowing this is one of Paul Thomas Anderson’s first features gives you an idea of the quality. The plot is well-known and so are the actors because the director chose many of the same actors for his later films such as Boogie Nights (1997) and Magnolia (1999). If you’re already a fan, then watch Sydney when you get the chance.

So have you picked your favourite gambling movie yet? There are plenty to choose from as you can see not only in this list. What makes a great gambling film isn’t always the casino or winning-it-all-at-the-poker-table. Gambling is everywhere, and films are a perfect medium for depicting the tension that only gambling can provide. Gambling movies are therefore always worth a watch.