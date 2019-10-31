Moving in Germany – What you need to know

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Germany is a country that a lot of people want to visit, and if you didn’t have the chance to do it before, we’re going to help you get some insight on how things work in this place. Let’s not keep the introduction any longer and jump straight into the first section.

Germany is not very expensive, but not cheap as well

People that live in Germany have jobs that are well-paid, and even some of the most simple tasks such as delivering food from one place to another can earn you more than a hundred euros per day. This might sound like a lot, and although it is, the food and other basic things in Germany are not really cheap as well. It’s just a good balance between high standards, and although you’ll have enough for a comfortable and peaceful life, pay some attention when it comes to balancing your economy.

Berlin is mind-blowing

Berlin is the capital of Germany and it’s absolutely mind-blowing. You can find everything that you’ve ever wanted in this city, and if you’re moving there, you’re in for a treat. It has the artistic soul unlike any other city that you’ve ever been before, and it offers something for every kind of person. If you like quiet and peaceful neighborhoods, you got that, if you want to party every single day non-stop, well, that’s what the city is known for. Even if you are not moving there, you’ll have to visit it at least a couple of times.

The people are quite friendly

German people are known to be quite friendly, especially in some of the larger cities. Also, nobody really bothers if you are walking alone somewhere or doing whatever it is that you want to do. People just leave you alone and mind their own business. If you need help, they will be more than glad to help you. However, there's one slight problem with this. People do not really understand English all that well as you would like them to, so you'll have to learn some of the basics of the German language.

You are going to learn the language sooner or later anyway since you’re moving there for a longer time, but making a few steps ahead and learning the basics before you go there is going to be pretty helpful, especially for tasks such as calling a taxi, ordering food or asking for directions.

Traffic is really organized

If you are coming from a country that isn’t very strict on the traffic rules, you will be surprised about how organized things are in Germany. Every bus, train and metro is accurate to the second, and you’ll almost never experience any traffic jams that might make you late for work or something similar. People follow the rules, and the entire traffic-regulating system functions just the way it should. When you purchase a bus ticket, the same ticket can be used for a metro or a tramway, so keep this in mind before you purchase multiple and waste your money.