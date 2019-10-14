Munchies, Shmunchies: Pot Smokers Are Less Likely To Be Obese

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It must be all those pot brownies and long nights spent playing video games. According to a new study, pot smokers are less likely to be obese than their non-toking peers. No, like seriously. A researcher at Louis Mourier Hospital in France was so surprised by her initial finding that she went back to the drawing board and tried again with a second sample, this time one that surveyed more than 41,000 people, but she still found the exact same thing. Overall, while 22 to 25 percent of the general population is obese, for self-reported pot smokers, it’s only 16 to 17 percent. And of people who report smoking pot at least three times a week, only 14 percent were obese. We are waiting for the diet industry to catch wind of this one.

