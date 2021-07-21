How Do You Track Someone Using GPS On Their Phone

Tracking people has never been easier. Unless the person you’re tracking happens to be Jason Bourne, you can do it with little to no effort.

Partly to thank for that is a technology called GPS. GPS isn’t anything new. Quite the contrary, GPS has been around for quite some time. But is GPS reliable, and can you track anyone by using it?

To answer that question, you’re going to have to continue reading. With all that said, let’s see whether or not GPS tracking works and how to do it.

Does GPS Tracking Work?

First things first, we have to determine if the technology works. GPS or Global Positioning System is a technology that smartphone users can enable to gain access to multiple features.

These features mostly have to do with services such as Google Maps or any other service that allows users to see where they are on a map. The thing to note here is that GPS is a good thing. Without it, how would we travel to another country or find a specific place?

But GPS can also be used for tracking people. There are many reasons why someone would need to track another person, but most can agree that many people do it for safety purposes.

Parents tracking their children are a prime example of this. As parents, we can never be too sure about the safety of our children. So one way to make sure they’re okay is to track them using GPS.

A caveat to this is that tracking is impossible if the person with the phone doesn’t enable it. While there are many software out there that don’t require us to enable the location feature on our phones, the most basic way to do it is by enabling GPS location.

So now that we know something about GPS tracking, let’s see how to do it in a step-by-step guide.

How To Track Someone Using GPS?

We’ll get into a step-by-step guide on how to do exactly that, so don’t go anywhere.

Step 1

As we mentioned earlier, the most basic form of tracking is to enable the GPS location on a smartphone. The person with the smartphone will emit a signal that we can track using all kinds of software.

In addition to enabling GPS, the person also has to keep their smartphone on. While we won’t get into how GPS works, we will say that it is highly accurate to the point of exactly showing us where the person is in real-time.

Technology has improved a lot in recent years and has become vital for traveling and similar activities.

Step 2

The next step is for the smartphone to be connected online. Step 1 is important, but it doesn’t enable you to track someone. The person you’re planning on tracking has to be connected online. Since GPS is provided by network carriers, the person’s smartphone must be connected to the internet.

Otherwise, there is no way for us to track them. When connected online, the person’s smartphone will emit a signal that an internet tower will ping and relay to you or services that use GPS tracking.

You can then access these services to know where exactly the person is in real-time – more on that later.

GPS tracking can be made very easy if you’re using apps that enable it. As you can imagine, there are tons of “spy” apps out there that provide this service. If you’re interested in finding the best one, then make sure to visit bestcellphonespyapps.com spy app.

Step 3

The next step is to repeat the last part of step 2. Namely, if a person has their smartphone on with GPS on, that doesn’t mean we can do it. Unless if you happened to be working in the NSA, FBI, or CIA, then you’ll have no problem.

But for us mortals, tracking people isn’t so easy without a service that enables that. So the logical next step is to do your part and figure out what the best service for that is.

GPS tracking services are many. While that might make the selection process more difficult, it also means that you have loads of options available.

These services usually come with special software that you can use to track the person. You’ll most likely have access to a dashboard and all kinds of information. On the dashboard, you can find the smartphone you’re planning on tracking.

Even so, you will most likely have to do a few other steps to connect the smartphone with the service. Depending on which service you’re planning on going with, this third step will be entirely different.

Step 4

Once you have a couple of services in mind, the next step is to figure out which one is best for you. This fourth step makes sure that you’re not making a wrong decision.

Considering that these services cost money, the last thing you want is to go with a service that doesn’t work. And trust us when we say this, there are tons of these services that are shady.

But there is a silver lining in all this. Most people use these services to track their kids. If those are your intentions, you can find a reliable GPS tracking service that will allow you to do just that.

Why Do People Track Other People’s Smartphones?

Now that you know how to do it, why do people do it? We mentioned a couple of times that most parents use technology to track their kids.

But that doesn’t mean everyone is doing it because of that. As you can imagine, quite a lot of people track their spouses when they’re not certain if they’re loyal or not. Spying on a cheating spouse is a surprisingly common reason to track a smartphone.

Pet tracking is also at an all-time high. While it does use the same technology, it uses a different method to ping the signal. No dog goes around with a smartphone with them, so dog tracking is usually done through a specialized chip that has a built-in GPS tracking signal.