Naressa Valdez Career, Nickname, Net Worth

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Who is Naressa Valdez?

Naressa Valdez is a model in rising. She has already collaborated with some famous brands, including “Glam Glow,” “Sephora,” “Boohoo.” Because of her charisma, pretty face, and a stunning body, her professional achievements are yet to come.

However, she did an excellent job in making a name of herself. She has around 400,000 followers on Instagram and 50,000 on Twitter. Also, it is speculated that her net worth is going from 1 million to 5 million dollars.

The beautiful model born on June 16, 1993, in California, United States is a member of the famous Model list and is represented by agency Wilhelmina International.

Let’s find out more about this beauty with an unusual nickname “Pizza.”

Nickname

Naressa’s nickname is “Pizza.” As a little child, she would repeatedly copy the Little Caesars advert in which the character repeatedly says “Pizza, Pizza.” The name has dated since that time and is stuck ever since.

It turns out that her nickname will lead this beautiful girl right to the modeling stars.

Career

As a young girl, Naressa Valdez has dreamed about being a model. She was a fascination with walking the runway and always thought it would be the ideal profession to have. She was lucky enough to pursue her early dream.

Naressa got discovered by an accident and a lucky turn of events. Kitten Galore came to her Instagram profile when she was hashtagging pizza. Before the discovery, she was just a regular girl taking selfies and food photos.

The big breakthrough came with the signing up with “Wilhelmina International.” Of course, Naressa is not represented only by this company. She signed the contract with “The Lions LA” and “Kitten Agency,” too.

Also, Valdez is using her social media presence to promote brands such as “Glam Glow,” “Sephora,” “Boohoo,” and “Monday Swimwear.” She was the part of a promotional campaign for “Uber” as well.

In 2015, she was featured in the music video of Tyga and Chris Brown’s single, “Ayo.”

In May 2016, she went to Universal Studios Hollywood with fellow model Sophia Miacova, posting a photo of the outing to her Instagram account.

Net Worth

Naressa Valdez’s income source is mostly from being a successful Model. There is no exact information about her salary and net worth. However, it is assumed that her net worth is approximately 1 to 5 million dollars. A pretty amount for a 26 years old girl, right?

Internet fame

Nissa Pizza began Tweeting in 2011, starting her on a social media blitz that as of 2015 has over 33,000 followers on Twitter and 190,000 followers on Instagram.

By now, she has accumulated around 50,000 followers on Twitter and more than 400,000 followers on Instagram. She is very active on Instagram and posting photos on a regular basis.