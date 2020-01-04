Queen Elizabeth Just Showed Where Camilla Parker Fits In The Royal Family

Real royal family fans know how difficult it was for Camilla Parker Bowles to fit in the royal family after the tragic loss of Diana, Princess of Wales. From day one, Camilla had to work twice hard to gain the trust and respect from the most prominent royal family members.

Now, after years and years of building a reasonable and fair relationship between Queen Elizabeth and Camilla, it becomes evident that some things might be changed. Moreover, the Queen itself maybe just gave us a subtle hint on where Camilla really stands in the royal family.

Camilla Parker Upswing

Camilla Parker married Prince Charles in 2005, although their relationship extends much further, and it has not always been in a good light. Camilla and Charles dated before Prince met Princess Diana, or the two started their relationship. With time, former lovers got back together, and their romance was just one of many things that led to the final split up between Prince Charles and world-known Diana.

Their relationship was ultimately seen negatively after Diana’s death in 1997. However, Camilla gave her best over the years to rebuild her popularity. She even got the title of Queen Consort. Camilla will be named Queen Consort after Charles’ coronation, which will happen eventually. Still, the royal family has to release a statement about Camilla’s future title. This tells a lot about her history.

However, a statement about Camilla’s title was included on the royal family’s website. Interestingly, the statement was recently removed, and so far, it has now been replaced with anything. This simply means that Camilla will take the title of Queen Consort once Queen Elizabeth is gone.

Queen Elizabeth offers a subtle sign about Camilla’s rank

Royal family loves tradition. Every year royal family members gather to spend the holidays together in Sandringham at Queen Elizabeth’s estate. On Christmas day, they attend a church service together. Naturally, they share the ride to the church and back. This Christmas Queen Elizabeth wasn’t accompanied by Prince Philip, due to his health issues, so she invited Camilla to join her in the car and ride with her. This is a bid deal!

In a genuinely subtle way, Queen just told the world how she believes that Camilla is ready to sit beside the head of the monarchy. Once Charles takes the throne, Camilla will not ever be named the Queen of the United Kingdom. The reason for this is simple – this title is strictly reserved for royals who are born into the family.