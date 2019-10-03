New Farmer Schemes Launched in India

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Farmers are undoubtedly one of the most important assets any country can have. Developed countries have rich farmers as they have access to the latest equipment and support from the government. On the other hand, developing countries like India haven’t really given the status to the farmers that they deserve. This doesn’t mean that the government is doing nothing for their welfare. There are various farmer welfare schemes currently active in the country. There are various Official & unofficial blogs that consistently share information regarding such schemes. Central or State agriculture websites are official sources and popular blog like “Hindi Yojana” is among the unofficial, yet informative source.

If you are a farmer of India, you can’t miss the below-mentioned schemes that were launched this year:

1. Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi:

This initiative was first of all announced during the Union Budget speech on 1st February 2019. The scheme was finally launched by Prime Minister on 24th February 2019. This farmer welfare program is also known as PM-Kisan. Official portal of this scheme is active and facilities like Online Registration & district wise beneficiary list checking.

Key features:

Financial Assistance of Rs. 6000 per year to the farmers.

This assistance is given in three equal instalments of Rs. 2000. This Scheme is currently functional in almost all states of India

2. Farmer Pension Scheme “Kisan Mandhan Yojana”

Recently, the govt took the decision to provide a pension to the farmers. This pension scheme is given the name – “Kisan Mandhan Yojana (KMY)”. Online registrations are now accepted on the official website. Farmers can register themselves online or through Common Service Centers (CSC).

Here are the Key features:

Farmers in the age group of 18 to 40 years will be given Rs. 3000 pension once they attain the age of 60 years

Farmers need to invest a very nominal amount per month. This amount varies from Rs. 55 to Rs. 200. Govt. will contribute an equal amount in the scheme for the interested farmer

3. Rythu Bharosa Scheme for Farmers of Andhra Pradesh:

The newly elected Chief Minister of Andhra, Jaganmohan Reddy has announced farmer welfare scheme namely “Rythu Bharosa” in the State. As per this scheme, farmers will be offered Rs. 12,500 per year as an incentive. This guaranteed benefit will last up to at least for the next 4 years. The scheme is going to start from 15th October 2019 onwards. Official Website is supposed to start from the same day.

4. Kusum Scheme:

This scheme has been announced by the ministry of new & renewable energy (MNRE). This scheme aims to provide solar pumps to the farmers. This initiative will save electricity cost. Also, farmers will be able to generate income by producing & selling electricity. Hence, this scheme gives double benefit to the farmers.

It is good to see that efforts are being done to uplift the status of farmers in developing countries like India. Still, there is much more to learn from developing countries. New methods of farming must be adapted and latest technology should be integrated.