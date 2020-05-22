4 Existing New Games to Try

With the widespread use of the internet and smartphones, online games have become a popular thing besides social media platforms. But it is not easy to come across fun, exciting, and engaging online casino games if you don’t know where to start.

Luckily for you, some games manage to strike a perfect balance between enjoyment and engaging. Games such as Andar Bahar, Baccarat, Bingo, and Roulette and others can keep you on the edge of your seat all day long.

Here is a brief explanation of the 4 existing new games that you should try.

1. Andar Bahar

Also referred to as Katti, Andar Bahar is one of the four existing games that you should try. This online game is simple and straightforward. Meaning that you don’t have to be a professional online gamer to play it.

According to casinobetting.live Andar Bahar is an immensely popular online casino game in different parts of the world, with its origin in India.

When playing the game, the dealer deals the first card face-up. The card is placed in front of you and the middle of the table. This first card is referred to as the game card and it determines the progress of the entire game.

After the dealer has placed the first card on the table, you are required to place your bet. Here, you are supposed to predict on which side (Andar or Bahar) the next card will show up.

Once you have placed your bet the dealer draws the next cards on each side of the table alternately until a card similar in value as the game card is drawn. If your bet is on Andar and the card drawn is dealt on Andar, you win. If the card dealt comes on Bahar, you lose your bet automatically.

2. Baccarat

Baccarat is offered on both online and land-based casinos all over the world. The game is exciting and very engaging. It is also a card game, similar to blackjack and poker. But not as famous as the two casino games.

Online Baccarat is increasingly becoming popular. This is because the game is easy to play and chances of winning are high. So, how do you play it?

In Baccarat you play against the dealer. However, you need to follow its unique rules throughout the session. Regardless, the game allows you to bet on the hand that you are likely to win. The game may end in a tie although you are not allowed to place your bets on that outcome.

The winning hand is the one that gets the highest points with 9 points being the maximum. To make it clear for you, the Ace card in Baccarat has 1 point, cards 2 to 9 have the same points as their face value. Cards such as 10, Jack(J), Queen (Q), and King(K) are worth 0 points.

Your target should be to get 9 points in order to beat the dealer. Keep in mind that in Baccarat you cannot get more than three cards in each round.

3. Bingo

Bingo is both an offline and online casino game as well. Its immense popularity comes about due to simplicity and the fact that anyone can play it. The game uses numbers based on chance and is played across the globe in different settings and shapes.

The main concept of playing bingo is for each player to match numbers on the card provided with those numbers drawn by the game host. The game is based solely on chance, meaning that you don’t have to use any strategy to win.

For you to participate, you are required to purchase one or more playing cards. Each card has 25 numbers placed in a square pattern containing lines of 5×5. Your objective is to match predetermined patterns with the numbers announced by the game host.

4. Roulette

Roulette is the master of all casino-games both offline and online. If you haven’t played it at one time you must have heard of it. The game is popular, exciting, and highly addictive. It combines simplicity and high winning chances in one package.

Whether you play it online or at land-based casinos, Roulette sets the bar for you. This is because it requires you to understand arithmetic, strategy, and different skills to beat the dealer.

Your goal as a player is to place your bets on certain numbers that you can choose randomly on the layout. While choosing the numbers you should do it in anticipation of where the ball will land. The numbers start from 0 to 36 but some layouts have both a single zero and a double zero depending on whether you are playing European or American Roulette.

Final Thought

Although there are many casino games out there, the four discussed are the most popular for all players. You can access them online or visit land-based casinos to play them. After all, your ultimate goal is to enjoy the games, win, and feel happy.