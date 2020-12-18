Are you struggling to decide what to buy for your beloved ones on New Year’s? Luckily, we have some cool ideas for you.

Firstly, during this term because of the pandemic, people mostly try to spend their time at home. Hence, you can start with buying fashionable and cozy stuff that they can wear inside and outside such as; PJs, bodysuits, jumpers, hoodies etc. For this type of clothing my favourites are Victoria’s Secret and Oysho. This season matching sweat suits are a hot number, we can recommend you to check Valeria Lipovetsky’s new Leia collection. Additionally, find some matching slippers and make a perfect gift for the family members. If you want to keep it simple, Christmas inspirational socks and underwear would be a good option. If you are looking for more coziness, couch and TV blankets are the coziest. You can check some brands and find the knitted or furry ones. Fluffy, soft, cozy gift is the perfect gift for Christmas.

Holidays always remind us of warm, healthy and delicious drinks with a nice mug. Why don’t you get a fun quoted mug for your family? Or a personalized one by their picture, and name. If you don’t want to give a printed mug, you can find some cute and unique options at Zara Home, H&M Home, Starbucks etc. They will use it everyday and remember you, and there is nothing sweeter than that. Moreover, another memorable object is key chains. You can find it anywhere, there are lots of options for different kinds of budgets. It is an option to buy a designer brand high-quality key chain from Louis Vuitton or a low quality from TJMax.

If you are going to have family time during holidays or even with your friends, we have a great idea to keep your memories. You can give Instax as a gift and shoot lots of moments. Instant photos are amazing, it has this vintage vibe and also you can make a photo album or just pin your photos on the wall or tag it to the kitchen fridge and more. There is one more idea that you can enjoy as a group is board games. From the classic Monopoly, to Cranium there are lots of games that you can have lots of fun with the family. Yet, highly recommended ones are puzzles or new types of legos. Those kinds of games help every age to improve your skills and intelligence. Moreover, it’s an amazing way to collaborate with your surroundings.

Another classic but practical gift is an agenda. There are too many different options, you can check them and find the right one for your friend. It is never a bad choice, you can take our word for it. Else, a regular notebook without dates would be practical for a long term. It is more memorable if you’ll write a letter on the first page by your name or by Santa. A letter by Santa is a thoughtful gift for children so that their imagination can grow.

A book never fails you. Especially the ones you love the most are a good choice. By giving a book that means a lot to you and gives a nice perspective to the reader is a great share. A Christmas inspired book can make your younger cousins and nephews very happy. You can check some book stores to find the perfect book for your friends and siblings.

If your beloved one is a music lover, he or she would always be happy to have a speaker or headphones with a-year-paid membership of a music app. For headphones, Bluetooth/wireless headphones are more preferred. Thus, Airpods and Buds would be a good recommendation. There are new smart speakers that you might have seen on social media lately. It basically talks to you and makes your life easier. The best ones are Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri of course.

Everybody has started to become more aware of health. And the main step is doing sports. There are a lot of different sports that you can do indoor and outdoor. According to this lifestyle, you can please others by buying a cool pair of Nike, a two-piece yoga suit or an exercise mat from Alo Yoga, even sports equipment which is suitable for houses from Decathlon. A membership for a year from your favorite exercise app sounds good, right? We would recommend the DownDog app which has a HIIT workout routine, yoga routines in many types and recently added meditations. And the most nitty-gritty thing about this app is that you can personalize your routine by selecting some options. Go and check that out now. What if they already have those? Essential Oil Diffuser with a pack of aromatic essential oils would help them to relax and enjoy their time while doing yoga or meditation. There are two types of diffusers; one is automatic which works with electricity and the other is manual which works with a candle which also looks cozy, chooses your side!

Saving a living being’s life is a very important act. By adopting a pet from the shelters, you can give a gift for both the pet and the family. There are too many pets at the shelters waiting for your mercy, giving them a warm house with lots of love is the best. You’ll feel alive once again by helping.

Most importantly, for us, the best is sustainable objects. Sustainability is very important and more people get aware of it every day. Thus, you can help someone to remember the importance of the earth by giving them a sustainable present. A metal or glass straw, a glass water bottle, a travel cup, beewaxed fabric (even the DIY ones), menstrual cup (for women), reusable shopping bags, a bamboo toothbrush and many others will be an eco-friendly option for you and your friends. In fact, you can use fabrics that are the leftovers from other stuff to wrap your gift. In that way, you’ll encourage others to become more cautious.

And the good news is that you can buy all these products with some special offers. But more importantly have an amazing, healthy year with your family and friends.