It is a bummer if you cannot afford several things as the richer ones will have a better time than you. Unless you want to be indebted to give them a good and happy day, provide them with luxury gifts. No matter how luxurious Christmas one has, there are millions of problems that they face. Many nosy family members avoid playing any part in such events and make issues out of every little thing.

A TV for Christmas packed with uninspiring and repeats is an age old Christmas problem for many people.

However, it is not just festive TV that does not hit the spot creating a Jingle Hell. Research by Google shows that 16 percent of people hate to spend time with their in-laws, and one out of ten would prefer a swim with sharks instead of talking to their mothers-in-law.

Complain.biz has all the necessary solutions to avoid the uncertain problems you might face on this festive. Following are some of the common issues and their solutions.

1. Rubbish and useless TV: are you fed up with another repeat on the box this festive and want a change this time? Go for movie streaming services like Amazon Prime, Netflix, or Now TV for improving your viewing options. In case you do not have a smart TV, opt for the TV Streamer connecting with your Wi-Fi and letting you watch some streaming services. This is one of the inexpensive solutions that you can go for.

2. Wi-Fi quarrels: if you are fed up with handing out your Wi-Fi code to everyone around you, certain routers let you make another network along with your existing connection. You can turn it on or off whenever you want to, and this way, there will be no fear of your family and friends using your Wi-Fi anytime they visit or pass by your place. Find a solution over complain.biz where they have suggested you look for your router and its web address that is usually present on the bottom. It is a series of dots and numbers, such as http://192.168.92.3. Enter it into a web browser present within your home to have access to the settings of the router of your internet. It will further ask you for the user name and its code present on the bottom of the router or the instructions list that comes along. Then click on the advanced settings and click on Guest Access or Guest Network by following the screen’s instructions.

3. Unwanted singers: people complain about carol and noisy singers in the neighborhood on complain.biz. Are you one of those people who are already fed up with your cold callers, carol singers, or annoying neighbors? Here is a solution to it. Get a ring video bell to keep a check on who is at the door. How? It has a built-in camera that you can locate on the top of your main entrance to see who is out there. You have the option of talking remotely, even if you are not at home. This way, you can easily cope with the unnecessary people; also, ask the postman to place your delivery in a safe place out there. It is very effective and easy to use. Hence, it saves time and prevents unnecessary people from pouncing in.

4. Everyone wants to become a DJ and play their list: older ones prefer jazz on Christmas Eve, and the youngsters wish to pop. Complain.biz has such funny complaints regarding this issue and has given several solutions too. Make everyone happy by making a collaborative playlist and use music streaming services like Deezer and Spotify. You can use any of them to play your playlist to make everyone happy around you. Choose either of them and select a collaborative list from the menu options. Lastly, share the link to the playlist for others to add their songs. However, keep in mind that they need to be signed up to use this service.

5. Christmas debates get out of hands because everyone wants to have their command: you can settle some trivia debates on Christmas Eve by using a smart speaker for researching the web to come up with more intelligent answers. Complain.biz has such funny complaints regarding this issue and has given several solutions too. Also, you can play games by using the Google app as a quizmaster or moderator. Some of the popular games are I Have Never (where Google provides prompts), Absolutely Amazing Trivia, and Mad Libs. It includes filling in the blanks with several random words and bring the funniest phrase out of it. You can search for such devices over the internet and in shops too.

6. Sharing festive snaps with friends and family: utilize the pictures by doing light work of circulating the images taken on Christmas Eve by setting up a digital photo album, which you can share with friends and family. They can also add up the ones they have taken with their friends and family in the same space. You can easily use Google Photos and Apple iCloud for storing and sharing photos. This is one of the best solutions that complain.biz provides. One of the sources of friction is the Christmas card, as you can’t buy them with a nativity scene anymore.

Christmas is an exceptional occasion for the people living these terms for a longer time. Thus, they prefer to celebrate it free of hassle and worries. Sharing the load of work and dividing work equally to avoid mismanagement is the best way to celebrate this big day.