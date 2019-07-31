People Reveal Their Favorite NSFW Compliments

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Guaranteed to put a smile on your face

Who doesn’t like compliments? Everyone likes a little applause every now and then; sometimes a kind word can boost your confidence better than any bouquet of flowers. Objects may fade away, but passion and good old fashioned obsession is a sure fire way to make nice with anyone.

While receiving compliments can be awkward for some of us to hear… it can be even more of a blunder to give. Nevertheless these people reveal what weird and perhaps inappropriate sentiments caused them to blush. Some of these should never be uttered, let alone seen.

You bite like a girl!

I have been told I eat pussy like a woman. As a guy I am pretty happy with that.

(Tenchiro)

Smooth One

I’m a guy that gets waxed, full Brazilian

The young woman that waxed me called me and left a VM that should would do my next waxing for free if I would allow pictures to be taken for the company’s website and catalogue. As a 44 year old straight guy, this felt pretty good.

(BeastusModus)

Multitalented

“I love you for your fantastic tongue as well as your responsible credit score.”

(CobiWann)

I love you more than cheese.

Girl once told me “at no point during that whole thing did I think ‘I could be eating a grilled cheese sandwich right now’”

I think thats a good one.

(ottoginc)

Boy Toy

“When you walk into the room, I get hard immediately”

Boyfriend knows how to compliment a lady

(Ikwileenpony)

Pretty Tight Package

Was trying on some tight pants for a film project I was in. A girl I was friends with walked up to me and said

“Wow you can really see your bulge in those, it’s pretty attractive.”

Didn’t know how to respond.

(SoggyNelco)

I’d screw your sister if she was you.

“Your sister looks a lot like you. If she was a guy, I’d want to fuck him.”

It literally took a few seconds before it dawned on me what she had said.

(mazobob66)

Missed Opportunities

A girl in high school once asked me if I was going to prom. I told her no because I hated those “life events” that are supposed to happen in high school. She told me we should go together and I thought she was joking so I said “yeah, and then we can get a hotel room” and she said “Yeah!”

That was the end of the conversation until ten years later in the shower I have a shocking realization about what could have been.

(proquo)

That sounds good even in another language

Mexican co-worker once told me that if I wasn’t a man, he would marry me, because “tu nalga es muy loca.” Apparently, my ass is crazy.

Edit: all the Mexicans in the shop named me nalga loca after that.

(satanic_pony)

Champion of Your Heart

That I have the “most fuckable ass I’ve ever seen” and I’m one of the best at taking dick.

Dem squats paying off.

(mrtman327)

Don’t be a damper.

I was waiting in line for a coffee and the person behind me sniffed me and said he was going to remember my scent in the shower tonight. I was both creeped out and flattered at the same time.

(candy_land_reject)

Brightside of Your Buns

My husband told me recently that I have a really beautiful asshole. LMAO.

(moohahamoo)

Original by Leah Oby