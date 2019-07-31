The Best Cities For Singles?

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Young, single, and ready to mingle? We’ll admit that life as a single person isn’t always a walk in the park, but living in certain cities can help make the most out of solo life. Whether you love a fancy restaurant, dig a funky bar crawl, or are simply looking for somewhere safe to lay your head, these cities have it all.

Are you ready to see how each city stacks up? Starting with the best city for singles . .

1. San Francisco

Population: 813,433

Single Adults: 39%

Nonfamily Households: 58%

Rental Dwellings: 237,251

Average Household Income: $104,540

Median Rental Rate (1BR): $2,920

Safety Index: 822*

Lifestyle Index: 736*

Nightlife Options Index: 374*

Restaurant Options Index: 236*

Frequent Restaurant-Goers Index: 630*

Frequent Coffee-Shop-Goers Index: 604*

2. New York City

Population: 1,572,295

Single Adults: 38%

Nonfamily Households: 60%

Rental Dwellings: 617,923

Average Household Income: $125,205

Median Rental Rate (1BR): $3,800

Safety Index: 896*

Lifestyle Index: 781*

Nightlife Options Index: 1000*

Restaurant Options Index: 1000*

Frequent Restaurant-Goers Index: 605*

Frequent Coffee-Shop-Goers Index: 1000*

3. Washington, DC

Population: 623,996

Single Adults: 38%

Nonfamily Households: 58%

Rental Dwellings: 165,663

Average Household Income: $93,637

Median Rental Rate (1BR): $2,300

Safety Index: 776*

Lifestyle Index: 652*

Nightlife Options Index: 173*

Restaurant Options Index: 228*

Frequent Restaurant-Goers Index: 528*

Frequent Coffee-Shop-Goers Index: 336*

4. Boston

Population: 632,091

Single Adults: 33%

Nonfamily Households: 55%

Rental Dwellings: 176,564

Average Household Income: $76,661

Median Rental Rate (1BR): $3,150

Safety Index: 719*

Lifestyle Index: 671*

Nightlife Options Index: 192*

Restaurant Options Index: 224*

Frequent Restaurant-Goers Index: 557*

Frequent Coffee-Shop-Goers Index: 246*

5. Seattle

Population: 627,704

Single Adults: 30%

Nonfamily Households: 57%

Rental Dwellings: 151,307

Average Household Income: $88,211

Median Rental Rate (1BR): $1,584

Safety Index: 660

Lifestyle Index: 732

Nightlife Options Index: 302

Restaurant Options Index: 199

Frequent Restaurant-Goers Index: 616

Frequent Coffee-Shop-Goers Index: 817

Original by: