The Best Cities For Singles?

Tamara Vlahovicby:

July 31, 2019

Relationships

Young, single, and ready to mingle? We’ll admit that life as a single person isn’t always a walk in the park, but living in certain cities can help make the most out of solo life. Whether you love a fancy restaurant, dig a funky bar crawl, or are simply looking for somewhere safe to lay your head, these cities have it all.

Are you ready to see how each city stacks up? Starting with the best city for singles . .

1. San Francisco

Source: The Mercury News

Population: 813,433

  • Single Adults: 39%
  • Nonfamily Households: 58%
  • Rental Dwellings: 237,251
  • Average Household Income: $104,540
  • Median Rental Rate (1BR): $2,920
  • Safety Index: 822*
  • Lifestyle Index: 736*
  • Nightlife Options Index: 374*
  • Restaurant Options Index: 236*
  • Frequent Restaurant-Goers Index: 630*
  • Frequent Coffee-Shop-Goers Index: 604*

2. New York City

Source: NOMADasaurus

Population: 1,572,295

  • Single Adults: 38%
  • Nonfamily Households: 60%
  • Rental Dwellings: 617,923
  • Average Household Income: $125,205
  • Median Rental Rate (1BR): $3,800
  • Safety Index: 896*
  • Lifestyle Index: 781*
  • Nightlife Options Index: 1000*
  • Restaurant Options Index: 1000*
  • Frequent Restaurant-Goers Index: 605*
  • Frequent Coffee-Shop-Goers Index: 1000*

3. Washington, DC

Source: Fodors Travel Guide

Population: 623,996

  • Single Adults: 38%
  • Nonfamily Households: 58%
  • Rental Dwellings: 165,663
  • Average Household Income: $93,637
  • Median Rental Rate (1BR): $2,300
  • Safety Index: 776*
  • Lifestyle Index: 652*
  • Nightlife Options Index: 173*
  • Restaurant Options Index: 228*
  • Frequent Restaurant-Goers Index: 528*
  • Frequent Coffee-Shop-Goers Index: 336*

4. Boston

Source: Silversea

Population: 632,091

  • Single Adults: 33%
  • Nonfamily Households: 55%
  • Rental Dwellings: 176,564
  • Average Household Income: $76,661
  • Median Rental Rate (1BR): $3,150
  • Safety Index: 719*
  • Lifestyle Index: 671*
  • Nightlife Options Index: 192*
  • Restaurant Options Index: 224*
  • Frequent Restaurant-Goers Index: 557*
  • Frequent Coffee-Shop-Goers Index: 246*

5. Seattle

Source: Emily Carr University of Art + Design

Population: 627,704

  • Single Adults: 30%
  • Nonfamily Households: 57%
  • Rental Dwellings: 151,307
  • Average Household Income: $88,211
  • Median Rental Rate (1BR): $1,584
  • Safety Index: 660
  • Lifestyle Index: 732
  • Nightlife Options Index: 302
  • Restaurant Options Index: 199
  • Frequent Restaurant-Goers Index: 616
  • Frequent Coffee-Shop-Goers Index: 817

Original by: Ask Men

Last modified: July 31, 2019

About the Author:

Tamara Vlahovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *