The Best Cities For Singles?

Young, single, and ready to mingle? We’ll admit that life as a single person isn’t always a walk in the park, but living in certain cities can help make the most out of solo life. Whether you love a fancy restaurant, dig a funky bar crawl, or are simply looking for somewhere safe to lay your head, these cities have it all.
Are you ready to see how each city stacks up? Starting with the best city for singles . .
1. San Francisco
Population: 813,433
- Single Adults: 39%
- Nonfamily Households: 58%
- Rental Dwellings: 237,251
- Average Household Income: $104,540
- Median Rental Rate (1BR): $2,920
- Safety Index: 822*
- Lifestyle Index: 736*
- Nightlife Options Index: 374*
- Restaurant Options Index: 236*
- Frequent Restaurant-Goers Index: 630*
- Frequent Coffee-Shop-Goers Index: 604*
2. New York City
Population: 1,572,295
- Single Adults: 38%
- Nonfamily Households: 60%
- Rental Dwellings: 617,923
- Average Household Income: $125,205
- Median Rental Rate (1BR): $3,800
- Safety Index: 896*
- Lifestyle Index: 781*
- Nightlife Options Index: 1000*
- Restaurant Options Index: 1000*
- Frequent Restaurant-Goers Index: 605*
- Frequent Coffee-Shop-Goers Index: 1000*
3. Washington, DC
Population: 623,996
- Single Adults: 38%
- Nonfamily Households: 58%
- Rental Dwellings: 165,663
- Average Household Income: $93,637
- Median Rental Rate (1BR): $2,300
- Safety Index: 776*
- Lifestyle Index: 652*
- Nightlife Options Index: 173*
- Restaurant Options Index: 228*
- Frequent Restaurant-Goers Index: 528*
- Frequent Coffee-Shop-Goers Index: 336*
4. Boston
Population: 632,091
- Single Adults: 33%
- Nonfamily Households: 55%
- Rental Dwellings: 176,564
- Average Household Income: $76,661
- Median Rental Rate (1BR): $3,150
- Safety Index: 719*
- Lifestyle Index: 671*
- Nightlife Options Index: 192*
- Restaurant Options Index: 224*
- Frequent Restaurant-Goers Index: 557*
- Frequent Coffee-Shop-Goers Index: 246*
5. Seattle
Population: 627,704
- Single Adults: 30%
- Nonfamily Households: 57%
- Rental Dwellings: 151,307
- Average Household Income: $88,211
- Median Rental Rate (1BR): $1,584
- Safety Index: 660
- Lifestyle Index: 732
- Nightlife Options Index: 302
- Restaurant Options Index: 199
- Frequent Restaurant-Goers Index: 616
- Frequent Coffee-Shop-Goers Index: 817
