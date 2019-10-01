Noah Cyrus Bio, Life, Career, Net worth

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Noah Cyrus is a young American pop singer and actress. She is the youngest daughter of the country star Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife, Tish Cyrus. Many of their kids are popular and included in the entertainment industry. You probably heard of Miley Cyrus, famous actress and singer who is Noah’s sister.

Noah Cyrus in one of the most popular members of the Cyrus family and, even though she is young, she already has a huge fanbase. Her pop music is known worldwide, and you can hear it on radio stations regularly. According to Noah popularity, her career will last for a long time.

Early life

Cyrus was born on January 2000 in Music City, Nashville, Tennessee. While she was growing up, she was very close to her siblings: Miley, Brandi, Trace, Braison, and Christopher Cyrus. Each of them has careers in music or entertainment. Her father is a famous country star, and her mother is a producer and director. The marriage of Noah’s parents was not always stable as they filed for divorce a couple of times. However, at this moment, they have a happy marriage.

Noah Cyrus’ Acting career

Her career started at an early age as an actor, the same as her older sister, Miley. At the age of two, she performed in various shows. In the beginning, she got a role of Gracie Hebert on the sixth episode on the show Doc. After that, she was noticed as a background dancer in the 2009 film Hannah Montana: The Movie. Noah also appeared in six episodes of the Disney Channel Original Series Hannah Montana. Noah played in a movie Mostly Ghostly where she had a part of Trick or Treater. In 2008 Cyrus borrowed a voice for a character in the film Ponyo. It’s also important to mention her The Noie and Ems Show, which she ranked with Emily Grace Reaves.

Even though she had a lot of roles, the music was her passion, so she started this career at the age of sixteen.

Music career

Noah’s songs are always noticed and well-received by both critics and fans. Her hits: My Way, Stay Together, and Almost Famous made her popular, and everyone was stunned by her romantic lyrics and soft voice. There is a lot of reasons why people love Noah, but one of the main is her honesty. She was never hiding her struggles with depression and anxiety as she grows up in a public eye.

In 2018 she had a tour “The Good Cry” which lasted for seven months.

Net Worth

Cyrus has a net worth of impressive $3 million. Even though her sister’s net worth is over $200 million, for Noah, this is a huge success as she is only nineteen old. In 2017, Cyrus was named one of the Time’s 30 Most Influential Teens which is a huge success.

Similarly to Miley, Cyrus also has an exciting personal life that she was never hiding. She used to date a famous rapper, Lil Xan. During their relationship, she was sincere, and she was posting everything about it. They have been seen several times on the red carpet hugging and kissing. At the end of the last year, they broke up, and Noah was posting about it on social media. A lot of fans loved their relationship, but it does not seem that they will get back together, as Lili Xan became a father recently.

Interestingly, Noah raises funds for the ban of using horse carriages in New York when she was sixteen. While she was working with PETA, she showed up on protests which were protecting animals. We could see her also in a protest against SeaWorld.

What’s next for Noah?

Even though she became famous thanks to her pop hits, in her new song July, we can hear some country tones. The song earned massive popularity for a short time. July is one of the tracks that will show up on her first album.

It doesn’s matter if she will continue with pop or country music because the sure thing is that in front of her is a bright future. Cyrus is a charming young woman with fantastic business skills and talent.