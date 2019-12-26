North West Receives a Stunning Christmas Gift

Most other six-year-olds wake up on Christmas morning and start unpacking toys, video games, some books, and candy. Well, the oldest daughter of the power couple Kanye West and Kim Kardashian is not at all like most other six-year-olds. Her Christmas present is worth a staggering $95,000.

Kim shared the gift on her Instagram page, and it is a custom one of a kind jacket that none-other-than Michael Jackson once owned. Kim said the following about the jacket:

“For Christmas, Kanye and I gave North this jacket and this was Michael Jackson’s jacket that he wore with Elizabeth Taylor. North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this.”

The proud parents set aside a cool $94,790 for the Christmas gift, at the Julien’s Auctions’ Icons And Idols: Rock N’ Roll event this October in New York.

Michael Jackson wore the jacket only twice. It is decorated with a red band on the right arm, as well as a sparkly rhinestone motif, which hangs on the shoulders. The first time, it was to his close friend Elizabeth Taylor’s birthday party.

The second time, it was to the Cannes Film Festival in 1997, for the premiere screening of the short film, titled “Michael Jackson’s Ghosts”.

Kim continues: “So we won this on an auction for Northie for Christmas and we had it tacked up so she can wear it. It can grow with her, and she can have this for her whole life. And she is so grateful and so excited.”

Kim has always been more than extra with everything she does, and this Christmas she came under fire for using Photoshop to nail the perfect holiday snap of the family. She discussed the picture on Ellen, and admitted that she altered it: