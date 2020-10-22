Should Nutrition Be a Belief System, or Something You Do as Needed?

With so much conflicting nutrition information out there, it’s easy to get overwhelmed. Some people believe that nutrition should be a belief system, while others believe that nutrition should only be focused on as needed. Because of contradicting point-of-views, it can be tempting to completely give up your health quest. This is why well-rounded and conscious nutrition coaching, especially nutrition coaching for busy moms, is something that can help to address the alarming confusion:

Is nutrition a belief system?

Even though there is a stigma that the “truth is relative,” there is still a universal standard that exists. Nutrition is more than just a belief system. Belief systems can be a bit misleading because they are usually associated with individual opinion. As an individual, it is tempting to think that what you perceive as true is inevitably true just because you want it to be true.

However, the universe does not revolve around individual logic. There are forces that exist outside of conscious thought. And this is why a person (even an “expert”) can be wrong about their personal beliefs behind the concept of nutrition.

Is nutrition something you do as needed?

Because the medical field is designed to treat symptoms as they occur, it’s common to adopt the same approach when it comes to your nutritional needs. Sure, you can make adjustments when necessary when you aren’t aware of certain things going on, but it does help to prevent the imbalance from occurring ahead of time and making a lifestyle out of giving your body what it needs.

Why is nutrition necessary?

Whether you choose to think about it or not, the body is a mechanism that functions through specific processes. It has nutritional needs and is directly affected by unhealthy food just like an engine won’t last very long on low-quality fuel. The need for nutrition exists outside of logical thought. For example, there are microorganisms that live in our gut. No you cannot see them with your physical eye, and you may deny their existence, but it does not mean that they are not there.

These beneficial microbes aid in the digestion and assimilation of nutrients. When eating certain foods that are harmful to them, you sabotage your health and end up creating an environment that is nourishing to harmful bacteria as well as parasites. So, yes, making nutrition a lifestyle is in fact necessary. If and when we wait to change something about our nutrition as needed, we risk throwing our health out of balance.

Why is it so difficult to make this change?

We have all been in the situation of thinking about changing our eating habits at least a few times in our lives. It isn’t necessary to experience some issues to reach this state of mind. We educate ourselves about the benefits of healthy nutrition, we learn which types of food are good for our body and which we should avoid. Some people even go a step further. They get blood work done to learn about the specific needs of their body. So, what is the problem?

Well, making long-lasting change is quite challenging, even if we know how we can benefit from them. Breaking any habit is difficult, and this one is no different. A lot of people observe healthy eating habits as a sort of diet, so they immediately think of the food they won’t be able to eat. This is the main reason why most of them delay making this change for as long as possible. Well, at least until they face some health-related issues, and then they regret not doing it earlier.

Generally speaking, during this transition, a lot of people need help. They need guidance from a professional who can answer all of their questions, but they also need someone who is going to help them stay on the right track. That’s right. They need a coach. Luckily, nowadays, it is fairly easy to hire one.

The thing that facilitates this entire process is having a detailed plan. According to wellnessnextstep.com, people tend to be more successful if they have a meal plan to follow. However, creating one isn’t that simple. Unless you are a professional, you can never be 100% certain that the plan you have is beneficial for you. Due to this reason, most people opt for hiring a nutrition coach, someone who will be in their corner, ensure they reach their goal, and help them every step of the way.

Why is there so much confusion and how do you prevent it?

Due to the modern-day lifestyle and technological advancements, people are out of touch with their natural design. It is common to lack an understanding of the science behind what makes you tick as a human being. This is why it helps to take the time to learn about nature as well as your natural state so that you are equipped to deal with and avoid the many “pleasure-traps” and stressors that are out to sabotage your health and longevity.

It is very helpful to your body to be proactive and do what you can to prevent imbalance, especially if you have the knowledge and the tools to do so. Having an online nutrition coach is a way to further your education pertaining to getting in tune with what you can do to move in a healthy direction. Once you have children, you have little ones looking up to you and depending on you for their own survival, which is why this nutrition coaching for busy moms is a helpful tool.

Having the energy to meet the needs of a busy lifestyle is the key to success. With the chaotic schedule that comes with being a parent, it can be overwhelming knowing where to start pertaining to mapping out nutrition adjustments. And this is where having an online nutrition coach is strategic. Try investing in yourself. It’s the only area in life where you are guaranteed a return. Knowledge is definitely power, but knowledge without action is meaningless, so do not hesitate to live your life with intention.