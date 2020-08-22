Best Fast Weight-Loss Diets for 2020

Being in the best shape of our lives will make us healthier, happier and it will boost up our confidence. Even though there is no magic way to shed the extra pounds you have, there are some really good diets that will help you notice results fast. Everyone is different, but there are still some things that work for pretty much anyone.

Here we are going to tell you about some ways you can lose weight without feeling hungry all the time. Continue reading if you want to hear about the best weight-loss diets for 2020 and remember that it is up to you to choose what you want to do and when you want to do it.

Lemon and water

This is something that will help you cleanse your body and boost your metabolism. It is not technically a diet, because you won’t have to change the way you are eating, you will just add something new.

Users say that with this natural beverage you can lose up to 15 pounds in two weeks. The cycle of drinking this beverage is 14 days and if you want to do the whole cycle more than once, you have to take at least a 14-day break. If you do it back to back, you may mess your metabolism up and you may gain the pounds back up.

So, the way you do this is the first day you will squeeze one lemon in a glass and you will add the same amount of water as the lemon juice. So, if you get 20 milliliters of lemon juice, then you add 20 milliliters of water. The second day you squeeze two lemons and mix it with water. This goes up until the seventh day where you squeeze 7 lemons and mix it with the water. You can use bottled water, or sparkling one. On the seventh day, you should get about 500 milliliters of lemon and add 500 milliliters of water. On the eight-day, you mix 7 lemons with water again and count down until the 14th day where you are back to one lemon.

This beverage should be consumed in the morning before you eat anything else. Don’t eat at least an hour after you drink it. If you have stomach issues or ulcers, this is not the beverage for you.

Throughout the rest of the day, you can eat and drink anything you want.

Calorie deficit

The calorie deficit diet is another great way to lose weight fast without having to give up all the things you enjoy. The main goal of this diet is to lose more than you put in your body, and the easiest way to do that is to literally count the calories.

There are a lot of free calculator apps that can help you out with that and you will only need to pay attention to how many calories the meals you eat contain. It is said that it would be best if you can stick to 500 calories less than you put in.

The best way to do this is to control your portion size and to try and eliminate sugary beverages. However, you should pay attention not to go into extremes. Humanfitness.net suggests that very-low-calorie diets of fewer than 800 calories per day should not be used.

Combine exercises with this method to get the best results, and try to keep track of anything you do to count the deficit best. You can use a smartwatch, or just the apps on your phone to keep track of the things you eat and how much you eat.

Energy Restriction

It is said that energy restriction is a lifestyle change, not just a crash diet. It is recommended by both users and experts because with it, you don’t limit the amount of food you get, you only pay attention to when you eat, instead of what.

This is the best diet for people who don’t have time to change their habits or don’t have time to cook. You will see the results of it in less than a month, and depending on how strict you are and how much you respect the lifestyle change, you can lose up to 20 pounds the first month.

There are a number of different ways you can follow this process and the most popular one is the 8-16 method. The way this works is that you choose 8 hours per day where you can eat whatever you want, and then the next 16 hours you don’t eat anything. During the resting period, you can only drink water and coffee that does not contain milk, sugar, or any other type of sweeteners.

For example, you can start eating at 10 AM and eat until 6 PM. In that 8-hour window, you are free to eat whatever you want, when you want. If you want to have great results, it is better to stay away from sugary foods and fast food, but you can still do that and get results. From 6 PM until 10 AM the next morning, you don’t eat anything.

Depending on your lifestyle, you can change the window, but make sure you stick to the same schedule. If you eat something in the fasting window, then it is better to wait 16 hours until your next meal.

It may take some time to adjust to this the first week, but after 7 days it is going to become a habit. You will notice that you are not bloated anymore, your stomach won’t hurt and you will start losing weight right away.

These are 3 great ways you can lose weight fast without giving up your favorite foods. Remember that it is better to change your lifestyle than to choose crash diets that are going to be bad for your health.

Drink plenty of water, exercise regularly, and don’t forget to sleep at least 7 hours per day. If you notice that anything is making you lightheaded, dizzy, or nauseated, you have to stop the diet right away. Consult with your GP about the best way to lose fat, and focus on being healthy and happy instead of the pounds.