Great Online Gigs to Earn Side Income

When the coronavirus situation got a status of the pandemic, most of the people were aware that many businesses will suffer, and they need to find another side job, so they won’t end up poor, without any income. During these hard times, a lot of people lost their regular jobs or were on unpaid leave, which is very bad for the home budget and money planning. When the pandemic hit, a lot of people spent a lot of money on disinfection products, toilet paper, piling up canned food, pasta, and flour. Because of that, many people decided to improve their CV with freelance projects or taking online jobs for more income.

But, freelancing is not the only option to earn more money. For example, many people are placing ads on social media, run business profiles on Facebook and Instagram for money, become influencers, take surveys, or watch video content, and get paid per minute/second. One of the most profitable freelance activities is content writing, and you can join some of the most popular platforms for freelancers, or specialized content websites like Crowd Content and start earning from your writing talent today.

Anyway, no matter what your reasons are, every one of us always wants to earn more money, and online gigs are a nice beginning for you if you want to improve your knowledge and skills, and of course, to earn more, so you can have money if hard times hit.

Use your social media accounts to promote products

If you have a lot of friends and followers on your social media profiles, the companies will often contact you for promotional purposes. Influencers often get a free pack of products or use some service for free, or they get paid to promote the product and increase sales. This can be a durable project, and as you gain more followers, the more you can charge for the promotional content.

Probably you already follow some influencer profiles, and you can recognize and learn some tricks from them, and use the same skills later, when you start working for some brand. If you are that lucky to become a brand ambassador to some company, you have a great chance to make a lot of money only from your social activity.

Sign up for online surveys

Many services offer paid surveys, if you complete a minimum number of questions and answers, and submit them the very same day. If you invite more people to submit the completed surveys, you may have a bigger earning at the end.

You only need to find a legitimate source of surveys, receive them on your email or get a notification when there is something new, and fill it up, submit it, and wait for your rate to be transferred to your account.

Online sales

Sometimes the multi-level marketing companies may provide great earnings if you are on the higher levels of the pyramid scheme. The most popular way to do that is to become a part of some cosmetic companies, that offer a nice percentage of profit by a sold product. Also, some companies are always looking for a sales agent who will promote and sell their products through their social media profiles or websites. So, if you have a chance, you can grab it and make money off it.

Freelance platforms for different types of work

If you are an experienced content writer, copywriter, graphic designer, web developer, and so on, you can always find some freelance projects to work on. You can make a contract for a fixed price, or you can work for your pre-determined hourly rate, and get paid by the finished project, or every day or week. Every successful project will increase your rating and more clients will be willing to hire you if you have a top-rated profile and appropriate proof of work.

You can find one of the many freelancing websites available, sign up, create your portfolio, and provide all the important information about your professional background, so the potential clients can find you easily. Another important thing you must pay attention to is the quality of your work and language proficiency because those are the most important and valuable skills that will help you get better at what you do.

Take online courses

Sometimes, these courses won’t affect your income directly, but as you improve your skills and knowledge, you can use them later to get a better job and earn more and more money, because you will be more qualified for the job you are applying for. Every online course is valuable, and the certificates will complete your CV or LinkedIn profile, making you more attractive for the recruiters and increasing your chances to land your dream job. At this moment, online courses are a great choice, because they don’t require a physical presence, and if you follow them properly, you will get your certificate, no matter the situation.

Coronavirus and the workplaces

This unpleasant situation also made the people realize they can be equally good workers no matter where they are. Also, many employers are now aware that their workers don’t need to be present at their workplace to complete their job tasks successfully. Due to coronavirus and protection measurements, a lot of people stayed at home and worked remotely. That opens a great chance for both business owners and employees to improve the conditions and work no matter where they are.

Luckily, in these modern times, we still have a lot of options and choices to make, especially thanks to the technology, that allows us to take our laptop anywhere, or even finish some jobs using our smartphones. That’s why working additional jobs online is possible and highly demanded, because you can earn a nice amount of money on the Internet and save them for something bigger, like a car or a new apartment.

People have a lot of chances to work online, but you all need to avoid those click-to-pay websites because usually you need to work a lot before you can withdraw your money, and that won’t be profitable in a long term.