Online Hookup Guide for Beginners

While a lot of people like to go to dating apps to find a relationship that will last a lifetime, there are other options available. If you want to find something that a bit calmer and not as serious and committed, you can always go with a regular hookup rather than a relationship.

It is significantly easier to get someone to agree to a hookup on a dating app than it is to find someone who you can form a relationship with. The reasons for this are very simple:

You don’t necessarily have to have anything in common

You can talk to them once and get what you want out of the situation

You don’t have to keep up communications

You don’t have to worry about hurting anyone’s feelings when all you want is a hookup

So if you are more interested in a hookup than a relationship, you don’t have much to worry about. But you still might need a little help getting the ball rolling. Here is a quick guide you can look through so that you can get the hookup that you want as soon as possible.

Choose the right wording

When setting up your profile, you want to make sure that you are using the right words in your bio. First, you want to make sure that you are being very clear and specific about what you want and don’t want, this is how people are going to tell the difference between you and a bot, if you are using a site or app that is free.

For example, you want to tell people that you are open to anything, with certain limitations, and you are looking for something fun. You also want to say that you are adventurous. Once you have these things written down, mention the things that you don’t want, and say more than a relationship as this could be seen as spam.

If you don’t tell people what you aren’t looking for and you say you are open to anything, they will assume you’re fake and you won’t get anyone to ever match with you.

Choose the right apps and sites

To avoid everyone thinking you’re not real, you should probably choose one of the apps or site that are hidden behind a paywall. While this might not be something that you are very interesting in doing because no one wants to spend money, especially for something as simple as a hookup, this might be your best option.

Certain dating apps that are known for hookups are also great, and there aren’t many bots on there. If there were a bot in your chosen matches, you would know very quickly and could move on without getting yourself distracted.

Never go to an app that is promising a long lasting relationship. You don’t want a relationship, and the people on this app don’t want to just hookup. Stick to a popular hookup app and choose realistic photos for your profile, or find an app that offers many different relationship types that is behind a paywall.

Don’t get too personal

Another thing to remember is not to get too personal, says LA Weekly. You want to avoid any personal things that might scare off any potential matches, and you want to avoid these topics in real life when you meet them as well. You don’t want to scare off your match, or kill the mood when you are meeting with them to get down to business.

Avoid personal family conversations, avoid any sick pets, and don’t talk about yourself more than you should. If the other person isn’t asking about your personal life, don’t tell them more than what they need to know. This is for your safety, and for the convenience of the hookup being no more than a one night thing with a person you know nothing about.

Don’t expect to keep the same person for long

Even if you like the person that you matched with, they probably won’t be around every time you need someone to hookup with, so try not to get attached to them.

You might both like each other a lot, and mix well when you get together. But if you both signed up for this to be a hookup situation, there is going to come a time where you want to jump back into the water and find someone else. Don’t expect a long lasting friendship or relationship to come from this situation.

Know what kind of pictures to add

I mentioned earlier that you should make sure that you aren’t too unrealistic in your images. Even if you look like an Instagram model, you don’t want to advertise that on your profile or else people will assume that it’s fake. Don’t edit the pictures with a fun filter, try not to destroy the natural lighting that you have in the photo, and make it look as realistic as possible by posing with a landmark, or a local coffee cup.

Don’t get clingy

When the person that you are planning to hookup with isn’t messaging you back right away, try not to seem too clingy by texting them constantly to ask for a date and time. You don’t want to scare them off by making it seem like this hookup means more to you than it does to them. If they don’t get back to you in a few days, even if you did match, find someone else to fill in because the other person might be too busy, or maybe forgot that they were even planning this in the first place.

These are a few things that you should remember when you are going around trying to plan a hookup on various dating apps or sites. These things can all be a lot simpler in person, but more dangerous. This is why online is always a great route when you want to hookup with a stranger.

If you ever need any extra assistance, take a look at this guide again and maybe you can find something that you forgot about to help you out of your current situation. Most importantly, have fun when you are going on this adventure because that’s what you want to get out of this experience: Fun.