OnlyFans Content Creator Sara Cheek Shows Us the New Face of Motherhood for 2022

To overcome the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, some moms had to get creative. OnlyFans content creator Sara Cheek is one of those moms.

Faced with the responsibility of helping to provide for her family in the tough financial times brought on by the pandemic, Sara leveraged her determination and discovered a space where she could be a successful businesswoman while still being there for her family. Although her new career has brought its share of criticism, Sara believes it paints the perfect picture of what it means to be a mom who loves her family and is true to herself.

The evolving face of motherhood

“When you think of what a good mom is, you often think of the moms you were around in your childhood,” says Sara. “They were the moms that you aspired to be like one day.”

But those moms lived in a different time. The challenges that moms are facing in 2022 are nothing like what they faced in 2002 or 1982. When times change, moms may need to change as well.

“In my opinion, a good mom throws out the playbook and defines her role by acknowledging what fits for her family,” says Sara.

And for Sara’s family, which includes her husband Matt and her four kids, what fit in the new season brought on by the COVID pandemic was a role that she describes as “the sexy mom.”

The 2022 mom is a sexy mom

Encouraged by the fan-base that she had built as an online model and social media influencer, Sara took the next step and boosted her family’s income by becoming a content creator on OnlyFans, an internet service that allows creators to earn money from subscribers.

Soon Sara was earning as much as $7,000 a day, with her monthly income typically being $30,000. While Sara feels her body confidence made her a good fit for OnlyFans, success did not come without a lot of hard work.

“People think just anyone can do this or take pictures, but I work incredibly hard and put so much of myself into what I’m doing,” Sara explains. “I workout with a trainer, am on a special meal plan, and maintain myself with lash extensions, nails, hair extensions, and even surgery. This is a competitive industry.”

The 2022 mom never gives up

When asked about the key to her success, Sara cites her tenacity.

“I never take the word ‘no’ for an answer,” she says. “I refuse to fail, no matter how many times I get knocked down or how hard the road is. I am determined.”

Prior to starting her work with modeling, Sara ran a hair salon. She made sure that she was there for her clients when they needed her. As a result of her commitment, the salon thrived and won awards. But with more success came more demands.

“I opened the salon because it gave me flexibility, but as the business grew it became something that pulled me in two separate directions,” explains Sara. “I made the decision to do OnlyFans so I wouldn’t have to juggle being a mom and businesswoman. Now, I have opportunities to travel for photoshoots and with that I have the luxury to bring my family along for the experience.”

While becoming successful took a lot of tenacity, staying successful in the face of criticism took even more. Sara has had false accusations made about her that have resulted in the closing of her accounts on some social channels. But she silenced her critics by rebuilding her following.

And for Sara and her family, the critics are not only online. Sara’s work has caused tension in her community, but she says being able to give her family the life they have always dreamed of makes it easier to endure.

“I’ve had to deal with the consequences of being a mom and having a career that isn’t socially accepted by suburbia,” she says. “There is a narrative that when you become a wife and a mom you are supposed to trade in your Daisy Dukes for Bermuda shorts, wear Tory Burch sandals, drink wine, and talk about how much you hate your husband at the Moms’ Day Out. Women who do the opposite aren’t socially accepted at the PTO.”

The 2022 mom dreams big dreams

For Sara, OnlyFans is not the ultimate goal. The long term vision for her career is to be a public figure engaged in reality TV, entertainment, and sports publishing. And, despite what her critics might think, the goal is not fame, but providing for her family.

“I want to be seen as a mom and wife who made something of herself to give her family an amazing life,” she says. “I’m the hot super mom next door who remained true to herself, stood up for herself, and never quit.”

Sara’s big dream is to be able to give her family their dream life. When she is judged for her career, she stays focused on what it is achieving.

“I don’t think there is a mom that wouldn’t do everything she could for her kids, so taking the judgement, the bad looks, and misconceptions is easy when I get to be so involved in my children’s lives,” she says. “The misconception is that I’m doing this for attention, when in reality I’m doing it so I can give my attention to my children and husband.”