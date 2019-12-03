Overwhelming Majority of U.S. Customers Love Shopping with Discounts

Shopping is pleasurable, as it boosts the levels of dopamine in our brains. However, it is most reasonable to buy things with a discount. According to recent studies, over 80 percent of American respondents admit that significant reductions inspire them to try new brands, and over two-thirds admit their purchases are often motivated by bargains.

Unlike other sites, this is your all-in-one destination for deals. From furniture to groceries, there are always fresh discounts to use, and the Rabato team makes sure you never miss another relevant offer.

Value of Promotions

As multiple surveys have shown, shopping deals have an impact on every stage of our experience, from initial search to the final checkout. Overall, customers seek the best value for money, and retailers with the most advantageous offers attract most buyers.

Another important finding is the undeniable dominance of e-commerce, in sharp contrast to the brick and mortar establishments of the past. Modern retailers can hardly survive without a solid online presence, and the international digital marketplace is extremely competitive. Via the internet, a consumer can easily access a range of goods so broad that such choice was unimaginable a few decades ago.

Finally, a study conducted by RetailMeNot has revealed that millennials are especially susceptible to the influence of promotions. These affect customer loyalty, perception of brands and acquisition of new buyers. Roughly 66 percent of respondents recalled purchasing an item they had not been planning to buy only due to a coupon or discount.

According to Marissa Tarleton, chief marketing officer at RetailMeNot Inc, promo offers and discounts are essential to modern buyers: “Today’s consumers want to feel as if they have spent their money in the smartest way possible, and to do so, they leverage deals throughout the shopping journey, including when deciding where to shop and what to buy. These discounts and promotional levers continue to be critical for retailers who want to reach new shoppers to drive incremental sales.”

Over half of all millennials, 53% of them to be exact, say that they never make a purchase online without looking for a discount. To put it in perspective, only 40% of boomers, 55 and older, do that. There can be several explanations for this disparity. Millennials are the first generation that is poorer than their parents and as such can’t afford to go on a shopping spree without finding a better deal than the one offered. They are also more tech-savvy than older generations and understand how internet marketing works.

Another study, published in Consumer View report from the National Retail Federation in 2018, shows similar tendencies. Some 89% of surveyed adults shop at various discount stores. About 63% of people buy more things in sales, compared to five years ago. That goes for shops like dollar stores or grocers like Lidl and Aldi. Looking for discounts has become a habit for most people, with 66% of people going to dollar stores at least twice a month. Some 58% visit an outlet once a month, while 43% go to discount grocers every week.

Every shopping category is similarly affected by discount drives. About 52% of people look for discounts on electronics, while 605 do the same for hygiene and personal care products. Just a slightly more, 62%, look for a deal on furniture. However, groceries and clothing are two categories where people most consistently look for discounts, with 72% and 75% respectively of all buyers trying to find a deal. Interestingly enough, the income isn’t a crucial factor here. Some 90% of people earning over $100,000 a year look for deals.

People shopping for deals and discounts was only to be expected during the times of recession immediately after the 2008 financial crises. However, a decade has past and the economy has recovered, yet the need for discounts is still here, apparently stronger than ever. “There will always be demand for value, even in periods of a fast-growing economy, simply because younger shopping generations would rather travel and collect experiences than pay unnecessarily high costs for material ‘things,'” says marketing and corporate communications director at RetailNext Ray Hartjen.

In light of all this, it seems vital for retailers to offer discounts on every step. The price is the most crucial factor for buyers, with 75% of them ready to disregard all bells and whistles like free fast shipping or store pick up if they affect the price. They will even ignore product reviews from other customers if the price is right for them.

