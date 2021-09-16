9 Reasons Why You May Enjoy Taking up Painting-by-Number as a Hobby

If you’re like me, you most likely enjoy doing a wide range of creative things such as coloring mandalas, making origami, crafting different things, as well as drawing. But, if you particularly enjoy working on different motifs, one of the things that you might enjoy taking up is painting by numbers.

However, is it as fun as people claim? Does it allow you to express how creative you are? Will you quickly get bored and quit your new hobby? Luckily, you can find the answers to these questions in the article below. But, before we take a look at the list of 9 reasons why you may enjoy taking up painting by numbers as a hobby, here is what it actually is:

Painting by Numbers: Explained

To put it simply, painting by numbers are kits in which you’ll receive a board, brushes, as well as color tubes. To complete the picture, you’ll have to follow the light markings on the board that will indicate which areas you need to apply colors to.

Now, each of the fields will have a light number in them which corresponds to a specific color that you have to use.

Depending on your preferences, you could start with lighter or darker colors. Once you fill in all the fields, you’ll be left with a beautiful picture.

So, Why Should I Take it up?

1. You Can Express Yourself

We live fast-paced lives, which is why most of us have problems with expressing our thoughts and emotions. If you’re in this situation, this particular hobby could help you express yourself better. For instance, if you opt for completing darker fields first, you might be feeling blue at the moment, but, bright and vibrant colors might suggest that you’re joyful and positive, hence, by opting for this particular hobby, you could express yourself better.

2. It’s Suitable For Every Age

Although most people think that this hobby can only be done by adults, this isn’t entirely true. In fact, even children can enjoy it! This means that you could, for example, enjoy painting by numbers with your children. After all, kids are incredibly creative and they love arts, hence, by handing them these kits, you could help them increase their focus, patience, and you could also help them develop the creative side of their brains, which leads us to our next point…

3. It’ll Help Develop Your Motor Skills

If you play an instrument, you should know that working on a complex picture on a canvas could help you improve your motor skills, more specifically, your hand & eye coordination. How does this happen? Well, it’s quite simple, you’ll learn how to place your hands and move them, and by doing this frequently, you could ensure that your motor skills improve – which is something that is extremely important for children.

4. These Kits Can Make Perfect Gifts!

Another reason why you might want to take up this hobby is that it can make a perfect gift! For instance, companies such as paintablepictures.com allow you to upload any picture that you want to their site and once you receive the kit, you can apply color to it and gift the picture to someone. This means that you can choose a suitable picture that’ll surprise someone for their birthday or another important occasion.

5. It Can Decrease Stress + Anxiety

As we mentioned earlier, we all live fast-paced lives, which is one of the main reasons why we feel stressed and anxious almost every day. And, if you want to decrease the amount of stress and anxiety you’re feeling, you should definitely opt for painting by numbers. This means that you could easily have endless hours of fun, while at the same time, eliminating some of the symptoms you might be feeling.

6. You’ll Feel More Focused

Now, if you really want to properly complete the picture, you’ll have to remain concentrated for as long as you’re working on it. After all, art, even if it is by numbers can be quite complex, hence, it’ll allow you to forget where you are, meaning that you’ll probably be and feel more focused on the task ahead of you. Additionally, your brain hemispheres will both be working, meaning that you could increase your overall concentration levels.

7. There is a Wide Range of Options

As you know by now, you could upload a picture that you want to work on and receive it on a paint by number canvas, however, if you don’t want to do this, you should know that there is a wide range of options available on the market. From mesmerizing landscape to some funny dogs, all the way to known and famous pieces of art and different characters/people, there are various options that you could choose to work on.

8. You Can Use The Canvases as Decoration!

It’s worth mentioning that you can use these canvases as decoration! After all, you’ll spend hours working on it, and since they arrive on a canvas, you could choose to frame them – or not – and hang them in your bedroom or living room. This will be quite rewarding for you, especially since you’ll feel proud every time you see it hanging from the walls in your home. This also means that you can save some money on décor, mostly because you won’t have to buy something for your home.

9. It’s Used in Therapy

Last on our list, but definitely worth mentioning is the fact that this particular hobby is also used in therapy. How is that possible? Well, because of all the aforementioned benefits of going through the process of painting by numbers, you’ll be able to find inner peace and you’ll get rid of the tension you’re feeling, all of which can help you overcome some really difficult periods in your life that are connected to anxiety, stress, as well as depression.

Conclusion

If you enjoy arts & crafts, one of the things that you should definitely try is painting by numbers. Besides it being incredibly fun, this hobby could also help you with decreasing stress and anxiety, it’s suitable for every age, and more importantly, it could help you develop your hand & eye coordination – which is quite important for children.

Since you’re now aware of some reasons why you might want to consider taking up this hobby, you might want to drop everything that you’re doing and start looking for an online or brick-and-mortar organization that’ll provide you with the kits that suit your needs and requirements.