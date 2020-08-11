PC vs Mac: Which is Better for a Student?

A lot of things have changed in the past couple of years in the education system around the world. Both schools and colleges have started to rely on technology because students can have a much easier time studying. This is why it is so important for a student in the 21st century to have a computer, phone, or laptop. Naturally, it would be best to have a computer, but a good laptop can be more than enough.

Having access through the Internet to all kinds of textbooks, books, and other files related to studying and school is a huge advantage for everyone. It is essential for every student to be equipped with a computer. But, the pricing range for laptops or computers can be anywhere from $300 up to $3000. How can anyone decide the amount of money that needs to be spent on this kind of device?

Does a student need a Mac from Apple or a regular PC with Windows installed on it? Well, this is a question that cannot be easily answered. To answer this question for you, I need to dedicate an entire article for that and that is exactly what I am going to do.

Mac versus Windows

The battle between the two most popular operating systems in the world, Mac OS and Windows have lasted for decades. So many people and fans are constantly arguing on the comments section of YouTube, on forums, instant messaging apps, and even in real life. They both come with different benefits and features which is probably the reason why the arguments on this topic can get so heated.

Honestly, I understand the people that are arguing on the Internet. These two operating systems are very different from each other and they both have their unique benefits that are better than its counterpart.

But, to clear things up once and for all, I am going to explain all of the disadvantages and advantages of both of these operating systems and I hope, as a student, you will be able to make the right decision.

Windows

Microsoft Windows is an operating system that has been around for almost 35 years. It is the single most popular OS. Microsoft claims that there are 400 million active users of this OS, but many experts believe that this number is probably closer to 1 billion instead of just a couple hundred million.

The latest version of this operating system series is Windows 10 which was released in 2015 and is continuously updated with all kinds of security measures and future updates. Every year, there is one major update that changes a lot of things that improve the experience for the user.

It has a clean design, it is easy to use and it has access to a lot more programs or applications.

But, is it a good choice for students?

It is an affordable option

Most students aim to live the most inexpensive life as possible. Students have to worry about paying for the college instead of buying a cool or powerful laptop. There are more important things to focus on. This is where PCs excel.

This is the main advantage that attracts most of the users around this world. It is several times cheaper than buying a Mac. This operating system is not tied to certain devices. In fact, you can probably install it on a device that is 15 years old, if the hardware can support it.

In other words, you can find this OS on laptops that cost over $2000, but you can also find it installed on one that costs just $300. This example shows you just how affordable the Microsoft option really is. The great thing about Microsoft is the fact that they also provide the installation free of charge. Of course, there are some features that might be missing if you plan to use it for free, but it is still usable, especially for school or college. And if you ever do feel the need to get those features, you can always buy a key online and input it into your account. It is that simple and that easy.

A great example of a cheaper Windows OS product is the Acer Spin 3 which is quite positively rated on Amazon and has a good review on techgearbox. It is not exactly cheap, but you get a lot of performance for just $700.

Mac

The Mac OS is not as developed as Windows, but it is still a very reliable and stable operating system. It was first introduced in 2001 and was updated dozens of times since then.

The main benefit of this OS is the fact that it only comes installed on certain Apple devices. You can buy a laptop from a random brand such as HP, Acer, Asus and find Mac OS on it. That is simply not possible. The only device you will see this OS installed on is the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, iMac Pro, Mac Pro, and so on.

Sleek and reliable

There is one thing certain about Apple products and that is the fact that they are very sleek in design and they can be quite reliable. Their products get to be so reliable because the hardware and software have been designed and tested together to create a perfect symbiosis. Like I already said, unlike Windows, you are unable to find a Mac OS on a laptop that is not from Apple.

However, they may be reliable, they may be sleek in design and very lightweight, but that comes at a price. The cheapest option for a Mac laptop is $1300. Sure, it will be five times faster than a cheap PC that costs only $300, but you do not actually have a choice on the matter. If you want, you can easily find a PC that costs $1300.

So, as you can see, you still have to make the decision by yourself. If you are ready to spend more money from your budget and if you like the Mac design, I recommend going for Apple. If you want a little bit more accessibility, personalization, and upgradability, I recommend PCs.