8 Creative Ways To Get Your Dream Job

Today we are living in a digital world, where the market is very competitive. You need to be innovative to get hired fast. And, it became more conflicting after the COVID-19 crisis when companies in the stage of firing the employees rather than hire them.

Therefore, Getting a good job probably not as easy as we think. It requires proper planning and rehearsals for the interviews in order to choose among others. Therefore, we should not miss any of the chance if we get. Here are some ways by which you can find your dream jobs.

1. Social Media

Social media is one of the best ways to search for new jobs. Millions of companies worldwide are now registered on social media platforms such as Linkedin, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

Linkedin is definitely one of the best platforms full of opportunities, with millions of posts updated daily including new vacancies.

It’s not bad to use other platforms like Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, you can follow companies in your industry, so whenever they post any vacancy, you can directly reply to their posts or apply from there.

Make sure to be a user-friendly nature, use the terms like “Excited to work on new opportunities”.

If you are not using social media platforms then it means that you are not missing opportunities. Why are you waiting for? Start today!

2. Use References

A friend or colleague of yours can be helpful. Ask your friends who are working in any multinational company if there are any job vacancies available in their company or they can use their references for other companies.

One of the great examples, people are helping their friends by posting on social media too.

I have seen this post on Facebook which received a lot of likes or reactions.

You can also do an open advertisement on Quora in the form of questions such as

As we know that Quora is a popular platform, there are millions of professionals active on Quora. You can just raise your questions, trust me, you will get massive responses.

Helping someone in this way is not a bad idea. We should try this method.

3. Paid Advertising

If you are serious about the job and you have some funds to invest then you can invest in social media paid tools.

You can use the Linkedin Premium tool, it will definitely help you to get the job done faster. Linkedin also offers one-month free trial services. You should take advantage of this.

4. Write a Creative Resume

Your resume says a lot about you which determines whether you called in for an interview or not. Write a creative resume that will help you get selected for the interview.

Don’t know “how to write a resume?”

Don’t worry!

Visit this site to find out what types of resume writing services available online can help you get the job fast.

5. Cold Calling

Choose companies you have employer dreams in your mind. Get contact details of the right people in the organization, you can call or email them directly. Ask for upcoming vacancies and attach a copy of the resume.

Remember, either you are calling or emailing, both have to be professionals, for example:

Experts believe that professional communication receives faster responses than normal ones. You can also connect with employers on social media and send them direct messages such as on LinkedIn messages.

6. Company Websites

If you have an employer of your dreams, go directly to the career section of the company’s website. If you find vacancies that you are looking for, this can be a great opportunity for you as there is a high chance of getting feedback from them.

Thus, you can make a list of employers you want to work for, visit their websites, and track job openings. If there are any such vacancies available on their website, then this may be a golden opportunity for you. This can be a time-consuming task but it is one of the best ways to get your dream job.

7. Apply By Job Posting Sites

You can also apply through job portals available online such as Indeed.com, Monster.com, Dice.com. Millions of jobs are posted daily on these portals, you can directly search for them and apply here. Various filter options are available for users to search easily.

The best thing is that you can find a job of your choice as millions of jobs are posted online on these portals.

Why are you waiting?

Just go and find the job you like and apply for them.

8. Freelancing Job Portals

Like job posting sites, various freelancing job portals are also available online such as Upwork, Freelance, Guru, Twago, etc.

If any of you are interested in part-time or contract-based jobs, then freelancing job portals are a great opportunity for you to get started.

Millions of jobs are posted daily. The best part of freelancing jobs is, you will work directly with clients. This is a great opportunity to earn your own portfolio.

This is also a great opportunity to earn a side income. Don’t wait, register it today.

Final Verdicts

In this digital world, it is not very difficult to find new jobs, the above methods may be required to find new jobs. Trying with new approaches and techniques will increase your chances of finding and hiring new jobs.