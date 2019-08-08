People Reveal the Most F*ucked Up Things Their Ex’s Have Done to Them

979 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

How can people be so extremely cruel?

Exes are usually in the past for a reason. If things ended, there’s a good chance that they did something really messed up that totally ruined what you had. Maybe you were both just too young to take things so seriously, or perhaps they had a few issues in their own lives that made them unlovable. Still, the exes of these anonymous contributors to PizzaBottle probably should have just broken things off before going to these lengths.

Not a Big Deal

“My ex and I did the deed (very unsatisfactory if I may add!), and I had rolled over to go to the bathroom and saw that he was on Tinder… immediately after having s*x with me and three months into dating.

He wasn’t hiding it either, he had his phone out and I could clearly see the app being used.

He didn’t understand why I was mad because he said and I quote ‘it wasn’t a big deal.’”

A Little Help From My Friends

“Ex spent our last $20 on pot and alcohol for his other girlfriend instead of diapers. My son was six months maybe, and I was home alone with no car and not a penny. My ex was supposed to buy diapers with a $20 I borrowed from my mom before going to work that evening (he worked at a bar so usually got off at 3 a.m.) because I only had one left and it wasn’t going to last.

Long story short, 7 a.m. rolls around, no sign of ex since he left for work at 6 the previous evening, and my friend stops by to bring diapers because my baby has already gone through six of my shirts as diapers through the night. Ex sauntered in at 11 a.m. drunk and stoned. I was too ashamed to ask my mom for more diaper money help after that.

Thank God for friends!”

Baby Games

“He liked to go out drinking and partying with his ex, and finally admitted he was cheating on me with her. We worked things out, and he went away for work. I drove eight hours to visit, and 15 minutes into seeing him he admits to cheating with three other women, all on the same day! We split and he knocked some girl up a few years later. They had their baby exactly one year after my husband and I had our daughter- to the day.

The kicker, he named the baby boy the baby name I told him I was going to name my first born boy!”

Getting Work Involved

“My now ex-husband and I were on the same cell phone plan. After we separated he went online and unknowingly, to me, changed my caller ID to ‘D**KHEAD.’

I don’t know how long this was for, and I only found out after my boss at the time confronted me about changing it to be more professional!”

DB

“I met my ex at the barber shop I worked at. He became my client and we eventually started dating.

Fast forward eight months and he breaks up with me out of the blue through a text— douche bag thing #1.

Three days later he walks into the shop and requests that I cut his hair —douche bag thing #2.

After an awkward haircut including shampoo and massage, I walk him to the counter to check out he still expected a free hair cut as if we were dating — douche bag thing #3.

Three years later he still calls me crying or sends me d**k pics bragging about how he was the best d**k I ever had. He was not; in fact he never got me off once, something I never told a soul even after the messy break up. Because I’m not a douche bag.”

My Services

“Caught an ex f**king his ex-girlfriend on our anniversary. Then he had the balls to call me the next day to say we should still hang out so I could ‘wean myself’ off of him.”

Con Man

“I was in college, and my boyfriend at the time was a student at the same school. We both lived with friends off campus. For a full semester, he didn’t have a car for whatever reason, so I was picking him up at his house, dropping him off at campus for class, then picking him up at the end of his class and bringing him home two-three times per week. If I had plans, I would rearrange them around his schedule so I could be there to pick him up and drop him off.

Long after we broke up, I learned that he had dropped out of school as soon as the semester began, and for nearly six months he didn’t tell me. He would have me pick him up at home, drop him off at school, then one of his roommates would leave their house, pick him up at school, bring him back to their house. They would play video games and eat McDonalds for nearly three hours, then BRING HIM BACK TO SCHOOL where I would meet him to pick him up and bring him back home.

He even carried a fake notebook and text book to ‘class.’”

Pay Me

“I was married to and financially supported my husband for nine years so he could follow his dream of becoming a professional musician. We needed our deck stained and he told me he would do it for $700, which he saw as a bargain! Really? Really.

We’re both single now.”

For All to See

“I dated an a**hole for 16 months; we had a great time together and he was my first boyfriend. We would spend after school together whenever we could, and when we couldn’t hangout we would play Moshi Monsters.

Well, in Moshi Monsters you have your ‘message board’ anyone can see and you stick ‘post-its’ to it when you want to talk to someone.

He dumped me after forgetting my birthday in an online childrens’ game on a public board. It read: ‘Hey sorry I missed your birthday the other day but anyways its not working out bye.’”

Insulting His Daughter

“My ex-fiancé left our daughter’s baptism party to ‘run home and grab the gift he left there,’ but, my friend found him outside in his car f**king one of my cousins. I have full custody now and he doesn’t even make an effort with our daughter.”

Switcheroo

“This was an ex of seven years on and off. We remain friends to this day, but this happened one summer when we were in high school.

He went camping almost every weekend with his family near Atlantic City, so one weekend me and my friend Donna decided to go camping at a nearby campground and spend the weekend with him and some friends.

I introduce them. Not five minutes later my friend asks if she can kiss him. I of course said no, but that didn’t stop her.

However I didn’t find out she went behind my back until AFTER the weekend… when he called me and broke up with me… followed by him asking my permission to date Donna.

For the month that followed, he would call me almost every night and either talk to me or leave me text and voicemail thanking me for introducing him to such a great person.”

Brain Matter

“My ex-boyfriend has a Ph.D. in Neuroscience. We both had gotten our brains scanned as part of a research project at the University Hospital and got to keep the brain images.

One night, we were looking at our brain images side-by-side, and he grew sincerely concerned that I didn’t have as much grey matter as he did.

He started wondering how compatible we were, seeing as how significantly (physically) different my brain was to his.”

The Shrug Off

“Had an ex ignore my calls and blow off our plans to get together one night. A couple hours later, a friend who bartended called to tell me he was at the bar with another gal and being very friendly. Next day he insisted he was at home with a migraine.

When I reminded him that two close friends happened to be a working at the bar last night and if he really wanted to stick with that story, he just shrugged his shoulders like a toddler.”

The Worst Friend Ever

“My ex turned up at my school and wanted me to skip school to be with him. Being a good girl, I refused but a so-called friend volunteered to go with him. When she got back to school she told me I was dumped and she was now his girlfriend.

Years later she was assuming the position with my brother.”

Don’t Mess With Me

“My junkie ex boyfriend robbed my family’s house one day when we he knew we were at a Yankee game. Arrive home at 1 a.m. and immediately knew he was there (specific things missing, and literally left a couple personal items behind).

I’m sure he didn’t expect me to kick his door down at 2 a.m. wielding a baseball bat. Leave the rest to your imagination, but we got our stuff back and I never heard from him again. Shoulda known he messed with some bad b**ches.”

We can't condone vigilante justice, but that's pretty hardcore!

