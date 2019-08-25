Possessive Boyfriend Gives Girlfriend a List of Insane RULES For Her Vacation

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Red Flags

Sometimes in a relationship, it’s easy to get a little clingy, but there’s a difference between clinginess and full-out possessiveness, like needing to know where your significant other is and who they’re with at all times. This guy took it to an entirely new level when he sent his girlfriend a list of extremely controlling rules for her vacation and made it clear that he was convinced he owned her.

Follow My Rules

When this guy, Josh, sent a list of rules to his girlfriend Lucy before she went on a vacation, he may have thought it was perfectly reasonable. Anyone who looks at even half of the rules could tell in half a second that he clearly has no sense of reason at all though.

The very first rule is a red flag: “No talking to boys.” Poor Lucy can’t speak to roughly half of the people she meets on her trip, but that’s not all when it comes to boys. The list goes on: “No photos with boys (including group photos)” as well as “Don’t let a boy take a picture on your phone.”

No Contact

Josh didn’t want Lucy making contact with boys at all. Rule four says “No adding boys on Snapchat, swapping numbers on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram.” She can’t even look them in the eye. Josh writes, “No eye contact with boys.” Rule six says “No buying boys drinks or letting boys buy you drinks.”

Drug Test

Josh is really concerned about what Lucy is taking, too. His next rule is “No drugs.” To prove he wasn’t messing around, he adds: “I will drug test you when you get back.”

Finally, he says, “If your girls have boys back leave the room and FaceTime me.”

“PSYCHO”

Lucy’s friend tweeted this list and wasn’t afraid to share how she felt about it. She wrote, “Josh utting is an absolute PSYCHO, imagine writing a list of rules for lucy and he’s not even with her ‘no eye contact LMAO.’”

Unfortunately, she hasn’t updated about whether or not Lucy got wise and dumped this guy.

Too Far

