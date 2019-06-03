7 Rules for Online Chat Rooms

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

With all the advancements in technology, it reduces the distance and connects people through the Internet. Everyone uses their smartphones, laptops, and computers for different reasons, like for business, studying, or entertainment. People also use the smartphone device for passing time while commuting to work and fun things, like online chatting. However, there are some rules that you should remember when talking to someone. These rules will help you stay safe and secure, hence here are the rules that you should keep in mind when you are with a stranger in online chat rooms:

1. Maintain privacy

Online platforms allow you to chat with people from different regions in your country. However, do not give your private information to people online, especially people that you do not know. Make sure that your profile is set on private, hence only your friend, family members or people that you have allowed can see the information you provided. For example, your real name, telephone number, email address, passwords, your location or address, and bank account information should remain private at all times. Of course, if you 100% trust someone whom you are chatting with, you can share this information with them.

2. Do not trust everyone

Of course, not everyone is fake on these platforms. But, for your sake, you will not want to trust someone during your first chat with them. There are people who choose to make fake profiles and they will demand your personal information, or they might even ask to borrow some money from you and, of course, never return it. You can only trust someone that you are texting with once you have met them in person.

3. Use protected websites

Chat rooms come in a wide range of categories. Some will be free for all people, while other chat rooms might have specific rules, codes of conduct, or permission that need to be followed by each person. According to talkwithstranger, you will want to make sure that you choose a platform that is suitable for you, as well as a platform that will have more privacy and security by filtering any inappropriate content from the chat.

4. Stay safe

Select which chat room will you want to join. The first thing you should look at is the title of the chat room you are looking to join. Hence, if you are an art lover, you should select a chat room that is for art lovers so you will be able to have an interesting conversation about the topic you are interested in.

5. External links

This is a crucial thing that you should remember when chatting online. When a person sends you a personal message with a link attached to it, never click on them! These links might contain viruses that will harm your smartphone, laptop, computer, or tablet. They might also script your information and hack your profile. Hence, be careful when clicking on a link or downloading things from unknown sources.

6. Block unknown or annoying users

The block feature is something that you should use in chat rooms. Every platform will allow you to block people. You can block someone that you do not want to chat with or someone that is persistent in sending you messages that you do not want to see. After you block someone, they will not be able to access your profile.

7. Report suspicious users

Like blocking, chat rooms also allow you to report users that are suspicious. If you think that someone is behaving inappropriately or if they keep sending you virus links, report them as soon as you can. The chat room support will see their activity and take action against what they are doing.

Conclusion

These are the golden rules for using any chat room and these rules will be able to keep you safe, as well as keep your information and devices safe from harm.