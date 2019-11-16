Personality Traits Revealed By Your Favorite Flower

Flowers can be more than just a type of decoration at home or even a gift that you give to someone. Flowers do not only symbolize a lot of things but they also reflect personality traits. Here is the ultimate guide from expert florist Little Flower Hut, so if you want to know what type of personality you have based on your favorite flower, you can take a look at the list.

Rose

You are the type of person who is deeply passionate and romantic. You show deep care towards a relationship. You always think with your heart when it comes to making decisions about your relationship with other people. But even if you show a romantic side of you, you are sometimes guarded. You are a self-defender but at the same time-sensitive. So you must be handled carefully or else you are going to be rough. You also like to shield and protect yourself from any hurt especially if you don’t trust a person. This is the favorite among perfectionists who are old fashioned when it comes to thoughts and acts and is always up for adventure and travel.

Tulips

You are the type of person who' always thoughtful especially when it comes to your family and closest friends. That's why everyone loves you. You show genuine care and sweetness to other people including strangers. You never fail to bring a great smile and shining personality to everyone you meet. You bring so much positivity in this negative and cruel world. That's why you easily get affected when someone closest to you is sad or going through a rough time. Also, you are a confident person. You know what you want in your life and you don't mind exploring more about yourself depending on your mood. That's why people go to you when they seek advice because you know how to connect with others and you are generous enough to lend your time to them.

Orchids

You possess a mysterious aura that’s why when you walk inside a party, everyone’s eyes are on you and curious about you. Probably because you are sophisticated, elegant and classy. You are vain and you deeply care about your appearance. You don’t show the whole party of yourself especially to those people you just met. You are very reserved. You only keep your circle small, and you open up only those people who are close to you. That’s why your friends appreciate your being outspoken because they know that you are just being honest to them. You also crave for more knowledge, travel, as well as mystery. And first impressions last to you and that’s your way of choosing your friends carefully.

Lilies

You are a very compassionate person. People turn to you when they need help and you would gladly help even the less unfortunate ones that you don't know. It makes you happier that you are helping other people. And because you are so kind and loving, you are sometimes under-appreciated. But you don't mind because you take pride in helping others and showing empathy. When it comes to style, you are always updated and you know how to stand out in the crowd effortlessly. You are independent like you always know what you want and you like to do things on your own. That's why your closest friends have so much respect in you. You are a rare gem.

Daisies

You are full of energy and restless. You like to have fun and you are the life of every party. Your infectious smile always brings energy and good vibes to the people around you. You always see the silver lining in every problem that you encounter that's why your friends love to be surrounded by you. You treat your friends as if they are family and you show loyalty to them. And because of your cheerfulness, you have a child-like attitude. You are full of optimism that no matter what you go through in life, bad or good, there will always be a better tomorrow.

Carnations

You are a very down to earth kind of person. You don’t like to show off, and you like to be in the corner observing people in a good kind of way. You are contented with your life as long as you are happy. You can also be pragmatic at times and as much as possible you stay away from the spotlight. You like to do things on your own and you also seek for more knowledge. Your friends appreciate you because you are genuine.

Flowers are more than just a decoration or an expression of feelings. Sometimes it also reveals the type of personality that a particular person has. If you want to know them better, you can just ask for their favorite flower and it will reveal a lot of personalities that they possess.