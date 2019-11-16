Reasons To Buy A Home In Winter Garden, FL

Once, there used to be spacious orange groves in this part of Florida. Today, this is a lovely place where a small town is situated with a mostly family-oriented community. This area is considered to be the best that Central Florida can offer to you. It is away enough away from the hustle and bustle of many theme parks located near this place. Still, it’s close enough that you can enjoy their attractions and crazy fun.

Winter Garden is best described by its rich history, exceptional real estate and community of residents who live as one large family. Life is good in Winter Garden, that’s a well-known fact. This place is ideal for large families and working professionals who are increasingly looking to buy real estate in this part of Florida.

The West Orange Trail

The famous West Orange Trail is the heart of this town. The trail is 22 miles long and extends from Killarney Rock Springs Road Station in Apopka. It runs and winds through the entire town and forest parts of the area. Going along the parks, playgrounds and bungalows, this trail is truly a treasure of this resort. Many residents claim that being close to the West Orange Trail was a precondition for buying a home in this part of Florida. This is a favourite spot for afternoon strolls, but also a wonderful place to rest, take pictures or watch the birds. Both residents and nature lovers agree that this place is soothing and ideal for relaxation.

Good Schools

The Winter Garden is a particularly desirable place of residence for family-oriented people. People come from all over because the Winter Garden is considered a safe place to live and raise children. What Winter Garden is well-known for its schools. This applies not only to the quality of education but also to the many opportunities that schools can offer you. Children most often attend Lake Whitney Elementary or Whispering Oak Elementary School. Slightly older students opt for Orange High or SunRidge High School. Some opt for public schools in the area. So there is something for everyone. The innovation that catches the attention of newcomers is the Montessori Public Charter School. Numerous private schools can also be found in the selection. Ultimately, children and their parents have the freedom to choose from multiple options. You will choose the one that best suits you and your child.

The Spirits Of The Past And Future

We have already said that this region can be proud of its rich history. Many houses in Winter Garden are part of that rich history. In this part of Florida, you can find luxury homes with rich amenities, as well as houses that speak of the history of this area. Although they look vintage on the outside, most of these houses have all the upgrades that will meet the needs of modern life. These homes that represent the past, are the reason why Winter Garden is such an authentic place. Buying property in the Waterleigh location is especially popular nowadays. It is a relatively new community in Winter Garden Florida. It is located on a Western Way road, just 5 minutes away from the Welcome to Disney World entrance.

Winter Garden Farmers Market

We will also talk about everyday life. Going to the market is something ordinary for each of us. Still, Winter Garden is rightly proud of its market, which has been named one of the best in the area. Every Saturday you can enjoy a mix of colours, sounds and scents. That’s the time when the Winter Garden Center becomes the Farmer’s Market. Various artists, local farmers, food vendors gather together at this very place. Here you can buy homegrown produce, handicrafts, jewelry and enjoy fun and music. It’s a place where families and neighbours meet, socialize, and enjoy with each other. The whole event is pet-friendly, so you can bring your pets with you and enjoy together. This Market is held every Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm.

The reason why Winter Garden is so appealing to people is the feeling of living in a small town. Although the theme parks are nearby, they do not disturb the peace and tranquillity of this small community. The fact is that this area attracts many tourists because of the pleasant climate and Disney’s heroes. Still, Winter Garden is quite different. It’s a place without big crowds, away from traffic and noise. It is a small step into the past when life was more beautiful and peaceful.