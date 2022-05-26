Pet Insurance: What Are Its Benefits?

Pets provide comfort and put a smile on your face when you need it the most. They brighten your days just by being in your life – all because of the unconditional love they have for you. Pets are a part of your family, and that’s why you do your best to take care of them properly.

Just like people need health insurance, so do pets. Unexpected things can happen at any moment – your pet can get sick or have an accident. However, pet insurance can save you money and ensure your furry family member is protected.

Read on to learn the benefits of getting pet insurance.

What is pet insurance?

Pet insurance refers to a health policy pet owners put in place to ensure their pet’s safety. If something unexpected happens, you may not be prepared financially to pay your pet’s treatment bills. Getting pet insurance puts your mind at ease and allows you to make the best choices for your pet’s health.

What to expect from pet insurance?

Generally, pet insurance companies offer coverage plans only for cats and dogs. However, some companies also insure pets such as rabbits and birds. Age limit may be a factor that determines whether you can get insurance for your pet or not – for instance, kittens and puppies usually must be at least six weeks old, but it varies from one insurer to another.

Some plans don’t have a maximum age limit, and if you pay the premium, most plans offer lifelong coverage.

You don’t have to worry about a given clinic being ‘in network’ since any licensed vet can provide treatment for your pet as long as you have an insurance plan.

Pet insurance usually works like this: you have to pay the vet bill in advance and then submit the receipt to your insurance company to get reimbursement.

The prices for pet insurance vary by company, and they are generally based on factors like your pet’s breed and age, type of coverage, your ZIP code, and the deductible and reimbursement level. When getting pet insurance, it’s vital to choose a level of coverage that will make you happy in the long term. When deciding, consider critical details, such as the amount of coverage and the type you need.

What does a pet insurance plan cover?

A pet insurance plan generally covers illnesses and accidents. For instance, if your dog has a urinary tract infection, the insurance will cover his treatment up to the plan limit.

Depending on the pet insurance company, you may get an accident-only policy, which usually has a reasonable price. This policy can help only in specific situations – for instance, if your cat needs surgery after swallowing a toy. However, it doesn’t offer coverage for illnesses.

Here’s what illness and accident plans generally cover:

Emergency care.

Prescription medications.

Ultrasounds, X-rays, or other necessary diagnostic tests.

Treatment for infections or serious illnesses like cancer.

Hospitalization.

Surgery.

Some plans may also cover alternative treatments, like chiropractic care or acupuncture. If your vet advises you to treat your pet for issues like compulsive behavior or aggression, some plans may also cover this expense.

Generally, pet insurance plans don’t cover cosmetic surgeries, pre-existing conditions, or wellness care.

Here are the benefits of getting pet insurance:

It can cover your pet’s genetic condition

Many pets suffer from severe health issues and congenital conditions throughout their lifetime. Some of these illnesses are hereditary or result from serious inbreeding.

As specialists recommend, you should get pet insurance as soon as possible. Depending on the insurance provider, you may need to pay an additional fee due to restrictions or age limits.

It puts your mind at ease

Pet insurance can put your mind at ease because it ensures you can take care of them if something unexpected happens.

Depending on the pet insurance policies, you can get reimbursed for the cost once you meet the deductibles. However, it is worth mentioning that the reimbursement percentages depend on factors like state location and the coinsurance percentages differ for every insurer.

Getting insurance also decreases the stress you experience when you must take your pet to the veterinarian. You can check Bivvy reviews to learn more about how pet insurance can give you peace of mind. Plus, be sure to read your pet insurer’s website to fully understand coverage before you sign up.

It increases treatment options

By getting pet insurance, you will be able to choose among various treatment options. Unfortunately, pets can get sick or injured unexpectedly. They can develop chronic illnesses like diabetes, allergies or cancer – and the treatment for such diseases can be costly.

Your pet may need chemotherapy or life-saving surgeries to recover. Without insurance, you will pay a lot of money or may not even be able to afford the treatment.

It helps you save money

When your pet gets sick, their health insurance plan can help you save money. This is perhaps one of the most evident benefits of getting pet insurance, and it is also the first thing that comes to mind when considering investing in a plan.

If you have pet insurance, you won’t need to use your emergency fund or other savings if your pet gets injured or may need to undergo surgery. Therefore, you will save a lot of money that you would have otherwise spent on the treatment.

It provides flexible packages

One great benefit of pet insurance is that it can fit everyone’s needs and budget. It offers flexible packages, so you get to pick among different policies. You can choose an annual maximum package or reimbursement percentage to get services like veterinary exams, surgeries, breed-specific conditions, etc.

In addition, some policies also cover pet loss, traveling abroad, and third-party liabilities if your pet damages someone’s property or injures them.

The bottom line

Pet insurance is an excellent investment because it allows you to take good care of your pet, helps you save money and gives you peace of mind. By getting pet insurance, you ensure your furry family member is happy and healthy for a long time.