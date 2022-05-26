Driving a truck was a dream for many of us when we were younger. There was something appealing to every kid out there imagining sitting behind a big wheel, driving a truck all over the States. To be honest there still is. But, once you get older, your career takes you somewhere else, and you do something else for a living. Also, it’s not that easy to drive a truck. Especially if this is going to be your occupation in the long term. Many people still view it as something anyone can do. This is not the truth. In fact, it’s quite far from the truth.

There are certain criteria and requirements you need to meet to become a truck driver in the first place. If this is still your unfulfilled dream, you need to look better into it. This is our suggestion. Don’t take it lightly. Considering that you’re reading this article you’re taking it seriously. That’s the right approach. Once you end up reading this text you’ll be one step closer to being a truck driver. But, don’t think you’ll be taking long steps. No, becoming one means walking a straight line with small steps.

By now, we have your attention. You must be wondering what qualifications do you need to be a truck driver? Don’t worry, we’re going to tell you all about them in the paragraphs below. If you’re certain that this is the road you want to take it’s better to know what is it that you need to drive a truck. Let’s start with the basics.

Age Limit

Sorry kids, your dream is all right, but you just don’t have sufficient age. To qualify as a truck driver you need to be at least 21 years old. Of course, there are exceptions, and in some states, 18-year-olds will be allowed to drive semis, if certain laws pass the voting. Also, they can drive within state borders in some states with 18, but they’re not allowed to cross the borders. By the laws we have in power today you need to have t least 21. Also, many companies will not hire you until you’re 21 so there’s that too.

CDL – A Driving License

Of course, your age won’t mean anything if you don’t have a Commercial Driver’s License. Once you’re of age, the first step in fulfilling your dream to be a truck driver is to get a driver’s license. A license you need might differ from state to state. When we talk about the states, we’re thinking about various states across the US, and countries such as Australia that might have different laws regarding driving trucks. But in any case, you won’t have permission to drive if you’re not licensed by proper authorities. The license you’ll need depends on the vehicle you’re going to drive. In any case, you’ll require driving courses. Once great can be found if you visit transportdrivertraining.com.au. if you need a place to start, this could be it, but you’ll only know if you visit them.

Take Classes

This could be a way to go for many of you who want to be serious truck drivers. Earning a license can be hard if you didn’t have proper lessons before tests. This is why the right route to take would be to attend driving school. In a school, you can be taught everything you need to know about both driving and taking tests. With time, rules and regulations change, so you’re better off having a proper course, than trying to handle the subject on your own. If you do it without outside help, you could find yourself missing some vital points in your education.

Work History And Driving Record

These two things are similar but with one big difference. One needs to be filled with text, while the other needs to be clean. When it comes to the driving record it needs to be clean. If you are serious about being a truck driver this is the primary thing most companies are going to ask from you. A clean record is a testimony that you are a conscious driver and that you’ll take good care of the truck, the goods you’ll be transporting, and of course that you’ll respect the laws and regulations of the roads. On the other hand, you are always in a better position to find a job in the industry with some prior experience. Of course, it is not possible to have experience when you’re coming straight out of driving school. Of course, some companies will hire rookies and train them themselves. Because of this, it is vital to take a few steps back and select a proper driving school. Good training in your driving school can make up for a lack of experience.

Medical Pass

For any driver health is vital. But, if you want to do it professionally it has double the value. Many companies have fitness tests for their employees and you need to pass them to drive a truck. In some cases, even the government has regulations in this field. The most important part, in addition to your overall health, is that you don’t use any illegal substances. Blood tests are frequent in this industry, and you need to worry about staying clean not only for them but for the general safety of the roads. Many drivers who haven’t taken good care of their health or even took illegal substances were the reason for serious car accidents which in some cases can even have a fatal outcome.

Bottom Line

While becoming a driver was easy for some there are still things to overcome on this road. In some cases, the list of your requirements and qualifications might be longer, but we only covered the basics. Without these five points above you have no reason to chase a career as a truck driver. If you can’t cover all the holes, you’re dream and desire are not too strong, and you should seek your career in another industry.