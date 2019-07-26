Here’s Which Zodiac Sign You Should NEVER Date

Don’t mix with these people
Astrology dates back to at least the 2nd millennium BCE and is based on celestial movements and how they impact your life. But not everyone is the same, right? Well, yes, and no! Since your sign is based on the time, date, and location of your birth, it is deemed that you have certain personality attributes already in you, which get more specific the more factors you take into account. For example Scorpios are feisty, mysterious, and charming. But with the stars and planets aligned differently, someone born in another month will have a softer personality that might not click with a Scorpio as friends or lovers.
How often do you check your horoscope? Are you a total junkie or an occasional dabbler? Lots of men and women look to astrology for guidance and predictions about themselves. People want to know about what’s going to happen with money, career, fortune, and mostly love.
So check out your sign and see who NOT to date.
Aries (March 21 – April 19)
Don’t date: Leo (July 23 – August 22)
Leos are super romantic, fiercely loyal, and will worship the ground you walk on. But it’s hard for the lion to open up emotionally. Leos also crave constant attention, are possessive, and impatient.
Leo’s love spending money, so if you do go on a date with them, watch that check!
Taurus (April 20 – May 20)
Don’t date: Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)
You are probably majorly sweet, kind, and generous. Aquarians are unpredictable, stubborn, and unpredictable. While you are independent in many aspects of your life, you might not want to deal with an Aquarius being inconsistent.
You both feel the need to help people, so a friendship would be a great idea.
Gemini (May 21 – June 20)
Don’t date: Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)
Both Gemini and Scorpio are of high intelligence. Your wittiness is bound to attract many Scorpios, but beware the manipulation. Because you are soft-spoken, it will be easy for a Scorpio to dominate you.
Beware the infamous Scorpio temper and jealousy: You might feel the wrath of someone akin to Cersei Lannister.
Cancer (June 21 – July 22)
Don’t date: Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)
Cancers are known for being loving and protective. You are creative, emotional, and wear your heart on your sleeve. But a Sagittarius is wild, cocky, and impatient. Their inconsistency (like not texting you back for a day or so). They are also careless (read: selfish).
This would be a give and take relationship that will end in emotional disaster. Don’t even bother with even one date.
Leo (July 23 – August 22)
Don’t date: Pisces (February 19 – March 20)
Pisces are quite enchanting. While you are energetic and optimistic, they might drag you down with their laziness and pessimism. You probably don’t want to deal with a Pisces mood swing, as you don’t get dark yourself that often. On top of that, you both seem to have spending problems.
You’d probably like to go out for an evening whereas they want to Netflix and Chill.
Virgo (August 23 – September 22)
Don’t date: Libra (September 23 – October 22)
Virgos made amazing leaders and their positive mental attributes makes them a whiz in the business world. But your analytical mind won’t comprehend Libra’s unreliability, laziness, and indecisiveness.
While a Libra is romantic and charming, don’t fall for it unless you like getting stood up.
Libra (September 23 – October 22)
Don’t date: Virgo (August 23 – September 22)
The one word to describe you is classy. So you think it would make sense that you’d get along with a Virgo who is reliable, trustworthy and intelligent. But Virgo tends to be critical, harsh, and judgemental. You may not have the patience for their pickiness and critical eye. They run cold, while you run warm.
Keep Virgo around as a friend to go to art galleries and and fine restaurants with. But take them home and they’ll eye your place like a detective, picking out all the flaws.
Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)
Don’t date: Gemini (May 21 – June 20)
While you are go-getter, Gemini lacks direction and is indecisive. That’s the opposite of you being focused, brave, and faithful. A Gemini would keep checking their phone during your dates, which would set off the infamous Scorpio jealousy.
Basically you’d come home from your lucrative job and Gemini would be on the couch playing video games.
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)
Don’t date: Cancer (June 21 – July 22)
Though you are smart, your large heart might be taken advantage of from a Cancer. They’re moody, clingy, and pessimistic. These traits will wear off on you if given enough time. Cancer is suspicious and overemotional, so they might want to read your texts. Fun!
Don’t get involved with a Cancer unless you want them worming into every aspect of your life. Alone time? What’s that.
Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)
Don’t date: Aries (March 21 – April 19)
An Aries can be a brat: Arrogant, stubborn, and undisciplined. We’re looking at a parent/child situation, which isn’t an ideal romantic relationship. Capricorns are providers, so Aries might take advantage of it.
On the plus side, an Aries might be a good one night stand since you are so opposite.
Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)
Don’t date: Taurus (April 20 – May 20)
It’s natural to be attracted to a Taurus. They can be generous, dependable, and highly romantic. But Taurus’ can also be the opposite: Greedy, stubborn, and possessive. Aquarius, you are a good person, don’t fall pray to a Taurus, who is very materialistic. While you want to save the world, they are self-indulgent.
You’ll donate money to a relief fund while they will spend that money a new cardigan.
Pisces (February 19 – March 20)
Don’t date: Leo (July 23 – August 22)
Kind and compassionate Pisces. You might be able to tolerate and even be excited by a Leo, but not in a romantic manner. They will expect you to give them compliments and presents. While they are very alluring and fun, they are possessive and domineering.
If you want go on a bar crawl, call a Leo. But don’t get hammered and take them home. They’ll blow up your phone!
Original by Chewy Boese