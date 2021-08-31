12 Tips for Picking Out an Awesome Anniversary Gift

A lot of guys dread the annual gift-giving, and with good reason- how do you pick out a present for someone that’s already given you everything? Well, if your anniversary is coming up soon, then it’s time to dig deep into your pockets and find the perfect gift. Here are some tips on picking out an awesome anniversary gift.

1. Make a list of the things your partner likes

This is a good first step to take because it will give you a better idea of what they might like. It’s also not something your partner would easily guess, so the surprise element can keep things interesting. When making this list, don’t limit yourself by how much money you want to spend- if there are some huge ticket items on the list, then put them down!

Or, write down how they like to spend their free time. This is another good option because it will give you a better idea of what your partner would really enjoy. Simply look at how your partner spends their time and make a list of the things that pop up most often- or simply ask them!

2. Think outside the box with personalized options

There are so many ways to personalize gifts these days, from picking out a song for someone’s iTunes library on an anniversary gift card all the way up to getting seed packets for gardening together as annual plantings. Personalized items show how much thought has been put into finding something perfect just for that person. Plus, how often does someone get a gift that’s specifically designed for them? Not very.

3. Gifts don’t have to be expensive

If you’re in a pinch and need an anniversary gift, make something! Think about how much time went into picking out the perfect thing- even if it seems like nothing was put into your yearly giving, it still means more than anything else because of how thoughtful (and special) it is. Plus, there are some really unique homemade options nowadays where all you need is some creativity and crafting know-how.

4. Think about what they want but don’t have

This one’s a little more expensive but still within the realm of affordable if you’re giving an anniversary gift. Think about how much that person talks about how they wished something existed or how they’ve always wanted to do something- then go ahead and make it happen. If it seems impossible, don’t worry because this is your chance to show just how thoughtful you can be! For instance, if your partner loves wearing jewellery but doesn’t have any beautiful pieces, then consider getting her something special from MoissaniteCo.

5. Think about what you can afford

If it’s your first year celebrating an anniversary together, then you might not be able to afford anything extravagant. But that doesn’t mean you can buy anything at all. How about a voucher for dinner? Or how about getting them something small and simple like new kitchen knives or even just some fresh flowers from the local market would make any home feel special. You can also show how thoughtful you are by putting in a little extra effort- it doesn’t have to cost any money at all.

6. Consider their hobbies, favourite colour, and other interests

What do they enjoy doing? What colours are their favourite to wear or surround themselves with? Is there food that’s always on the menu in your household because one of you loves it so much? All these questions could be clues as to how you can pick out an awesome anniversary gift. For example, if they love cooking, then how about getting them that new recipe book they’ve been eyeing for months now. Or how about getting them tickets to see their favourite band live next time they’re playing around town?

7. Remember how important tradition is

As long as you make sure your partner knows how thoughtful and serious you take this day- whatever present you give will go down just fine (even if it isn’t something huge like a car). Of course, how much money you can spend on the gift is important- but so is remembering how this day came to be in the first place.

8. Get them something they’ll never buy for themselves

Another way to pick out an awesome anniversary gift? By getting your partner a present that you know would make their life easier or more fun, but which they’d normally not go and get for themselves. For example, how about getting them a new phone case or some fun new headphones- they’ll love how you surprised them and how much that little addition will help in their life.

9. Cherish the memories

If there’s something your partner loves, then try to find a gift related to it! Your loved one is probably super sentimental behind closed doors (we all are)- so what better way to pick out an anniversary gift than by giving them something that reminds them of how great things have been between the two of you? Maybe get them tickets for a show that was important early on in your relationship, or maybe grab this year’s calendar with pictures from when you were first dating.

10. Buy experiences over stuff

You might want to consider buying an experience for your loved one. Think about how they might want to spend their day, and then give them a gift card or something comparable that can help fund this experience! This is nice because it’s not just a material thing- you’re giving them the opportunity to create memories with you on an adventure of some sort.

11. Consider getting creative

Do you have a hobby where you can make your loved one something? If so, consider making them an anniversary present. This is especially nice because it’s unique- how many other people gave their significant others the same gift as you did for yours?

12. Don’t forget to give back

Give back! You might not remember (or want) what your partner got for you on this special day in years past, but they probably do. For instance, say that he or she always gets you some kind of funny mug for every year after the first time they took you out to breakfast and made fun of how much coffee you drank at home alone before work every day. Well, now that these memories are flooding back from when all six mugs were gifted last year, how about you get them a new one for this year?

Conclusion

With these tips in mind, how about you get cracking and start looking for the perfect anniversary gift? Just remember that it doesn’t have to be incredibly expensive to make a big impact. Also, keep in mind that sometimes a thoughtful card or handwritten note can be just as special (and easier on the bank account) than an extravagant present! Have fun picking something out. Happy anniversary!