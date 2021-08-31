Top 7 Qualities of an Ideal Life Partner

We’re always in a constant hunt for that perfect person who connects with us on every level and who makes the world around us look a few shades brighter.

Having a partner with whom we can share our deepest secrets and our most vulnerable emotions is a blessing and all of us pray for it. It is not easy to find an ideal life partner because it is a bit overwhelming to think about the qualities we’d like to find in a person with whom we want to spend a lifetime. So, here is a list of some essential qualities that will make your search for that “perfect” someone a little easier:

1. Honesty

The first thing that you need to look for in a partner is whether they are honest with you. Having a dishonest life partner is going to cause tons of problems in your relationship going forward.

There is hardly any worse feeling than being deceived or lied to by your partner. Lies and deception are often the reasons for relationships to burn and crash. Thus, you need to ensure that you look for a person who is honest with you, irrespective of the circumstances.

Your ideal partner should be a person of high integrity who does what he/she says and there are no patterns in their behavior that make you suspicious of being lied to. Absolute honesty in your relationship will make it more intimate and lasting.

2. Openness

Your ideal life partner must be ready to be open and vulnerable to you. It will help you in knowing who they truly are. They should be able to talk to you about their insecurities, fears, and imperfections while also being open to suggestions.

It is a fact that none of us are perfect. Even your perfect life partner will have some traits that you dislike.

They should be willing to listen to you and accept their faults while being open to change in order to come to a common ground with you. It is critical for a life-long relationship that both partners are receptive to suggestions and complaints.

3. Respect & Independence

While relationships are an important aspect of our lives, we need some time to focus on our individuality and our personal goals as well. It is important to find a life partner that understands this. Your partner should be able to value your interests and passions outside of your relationship.

They must be supportive of your own ambitions and be accepting of the fact that you need your private time to process your feelings and work on yourself. Partners in a healthy relationship, value and respect each other for their own individuality and want them to achieve their personal goals.

4. Emotional Maturity

Baggage from past relationships and experiences is often the doom of new relationships. An emotionally mature person is someone who has outgrown their negative behavior and patterns of the past and is not hung up on issues with old relationships.

It’s important that you get yourself a partner who’s emotionally mature so that they don’t project their past negative patterns onto your relationship. Being emotionally mature yourself is equally important if you wish to establish a long-term relationship.

Along with this, a partner who possesses this quality will be able to deal with your individuality in a much better way without letting emotions like jealousy take over. They’ll also be able to offer you emotional support and empathize with you during tough times- making it slightly easier for you to get through such phases.

5. Sexual Attraction

This is the primary reason for most people to get together in the first place. While emotional attraction is critical to a relationship, sexual attraction is one of the first indicators of whether or not we like a person.

You and your life partner must be equally attracted to each other physically in order to keep the spark alive. If that’s not the case, your relationship is bound to wither at some point.

6. Prioritizing you and the relationship

There is probably nothing more frustrating than having a partner who constantly ditches you for some reason or the other. Whether it’s your birthday, your anniversary, or any personal achievement, they should be available – emotionally and physically – to celebrate with you.

And it’s not just during the happy times that they must stand by your side- they must be willing to make the relationship a priority when either of you are facing difficulties in life.

That said, you must also be considerate enough to understand when it is truly difficult for your partner to be with you. There must be enough trust and communication in the relationship to ensure that both of you are always there for each other.

7. Being Respectful to Your Family and Friends

Family and friends are an essential part of our lives and thus their validation means a lot to us emotionally. It is only natural that most of us want them to like our partners. Also, it is perfectly fine to expect that your partner will be respectful and affectionate towards them.

Your ideal life partner should understand the importance these people hold in your life and should never ridicule your relationship with them. He/she must treat them with the same respect you do. This will let you know if your partner truly loves and respects you and your individuality.

Over to you…

All of us are different and thus, look for different things that constitute a perfect life partner. These were, however, some of the most important qualities to have in a person with whom we wish to share our entire life. If your partner has all of these qualities, it’s high time that you must go down on one-knee and propose them!