Best Places to Stay in Gran Canaria 2023 – A Complete Island Guide

From time to time, people want to visit a place where they can experience something they never experienced before. Of course, we are talking about the most exotic places out there. We know, most of these visits are not for everybody’s pocket, but when you have the option to do it, you shouldn’t hesitate.

One of the places you should pay a visit to is Gran Canaria. If you have heard about this place, then you know that people who have visited it address it as a small continent, due to the variety of different locations you can experience on this exceptional island. If you want to take a look at the offers you can get when it comes to the accommodation, visit VillaGranCanaria.

Since this is such a versatile place when it comes to terrain, we want to help you choose the best locations. Today, we will provide you with a detailed guide on this island, and point out the most important places you should visit. Without further ado, let’s take a look at all the most relevant ones.

Maspalomas

If you are a family-oriented person, and you’re in Gran Canaria, then you should pay a visit to Maspalomas. Thankfully, you can take a look at so many different big hotel rooms that can fit a high size of visitors and their families in one place. At the same time, there are numerous villas you can rent.

Some of them are in a perfect place, so you can have an exceptional sight over the landscape. The dunes are nothing short of exceptional, and you can be sure that they might look like the Sahara Desert. If you’re in a villa, your children can spend all their free time in these dunes playing.

The beaches themselves are quite long and safe for your family to spend time there. Near the seaside, you will come across a high number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, etc. In these, you can find all the things you might need for yourself and your family. Thankfully, you can also come across numerous interesting theme parks.

Puerto de Mogan

There is one interesting place that all the people are talking about in Gran Canaria. We are talking about Puerto de Mogan. If you check the online reviews, you shall see that it is easily the highest rating place. It is praised both for the exceptional service and the great atmosphere you can experience here.

When it comes to the setting, Puerto de Mogan is a place where you can find the beautiful seaside and small white houses. Therefore, this is the perfect place for your family to spend the holiday. Puerto de Mogan is located in the southern part of the island.

San Agustin

If you are interested in visiting a resort that is smaller and less crowded than most of those people usually visit, then you should look no further than San Agustin. Since it is less crowded than most, you will not need to worry about the crowds and how you will take care of your children in this situation.

The best hotel you should visit in San Agustin, according to online reviews, is the Melia Tamarindos Hotel. Besides the exceptional room service and other important features, you will see that the restaurant is on the highest possible level. So, there is no need to spend money outside the hotel for food.

Thankfully, San Agustin is close to all the prominent resorts on the island, and you will not need to spend a lot of time commuting. If you are someone who likes nightlife, then this is the perfect place to go. Another interesting thing we want to point out is that taxi is cheap on the island.

Puerto Rico

Another place great for families visiting the island is Puerto Rico. There are two major beaches you can find in this resort, playa Amadores and Puerto Rico beach. Both of these are exceptional, and the water is both calm and clean. Your kids will have a pleasant stay at these beaches, and you will have peace of mind.

According to the online reviews, we can see from those who have been there, we can see that the main attraction of these places is the local bars. Even if you are interested in having peace of mind in this place, you shouldn’t be afraid of leaving your children on the beach. Beaches have enough lifeguards to keep them safe.

When it comes to entertainment for the kids, you can find a plethora of places where they can entertain. But that doesn’t mean that there will not be enough places for you to entertain yourself. If you are interested in playing golf, you will find a couple of interesting golf courses where you can have a good time.

Playa del Ingles

The final place in Gran Canaria we want to point out is probably the most interesting one out there. We are talking about Playa del Ingles. In case you didn’t know, this is the biggest holiday complex, not only on the island but in the whole of Spain. At first sight, it is similar to other big beaches in the world.

However, when you scratch the surface you will see that it is much more than it meets the eye. The whole resort is nothing short of exceptional and it follows all the most important standards in the industry. Even though it was created back in the sixties, it was constantly updated and we can see just how exceptionally done it is.

You will find the restaurants to be much more than just basic fast foods out there. Another reason why this place is so popular these days is that it is one of the major commercial centers in the whole of Spain. There are two of them that are worth your attention, Yumbo Centrum, and Kasbah.

In Conclusion

If you are interested in finding a place to stay in Gran Canaria, then you are in the right place. Here, we’ve provided you with the most prominent locations on the island.