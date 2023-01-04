Complete Guide to Instagram for Beginners (for 2023)

Welcome to the wonderful world of Instagram! Whether you’re a complete newcomer to the platform or just looking to brush up on your skills, this guide will give you everything you need to know to get started on Instagram.

1. Setting up Your Account

The first step to using Instagram is setting up your account. If you don’t already have an account, you can create one for free through the app or on the web. Just follow the prompts to enter your email, username, and password.

Once you have an account, it’s a good idea to customize your profile. This includes adding a profile picture, a bio, and a link to your website (if you have one). This will help your followers get to know you and find out more about your business or personal brand.

2. Exploring the Feed

It is where you’ll see posts from people and businesses you follow. You can like and comment on these posts, and even share them with your own followers.

To explore the feed, just keep scrolling down on your feed for unlimited content. You can also use the search bar at the top of the screen to find specific users or hashtags.

3. Posting Photos and Videos

One of the main things people use it for is to share photos and videos. To post something of your own, tap the plus sign in the bottom center of the screen. From there, you can select a photo or video from your camera roll, or take a new one right then and there.

Once you have your photo or video selected, you can add a caption, hashtags, and location to your post. You can also edit the photo or video with it’s built-in filters and tools. When you’re ready to share, just tap “Post.”

4. Stories and Reels

In addition to regular posts, it also has two features called Stories and Reels. Stories are short videos or photos that disappear after 24 hours, while Reels are longer videos that you can watch over and over again. Both features are a great way to share more candid or behind-the-scenes content with your followers.

5. Instagram Live

It allows you to go live on the platform and stream video to your followers in real-time. To go live, just tap the camera icon in the top left corner of the screen and choose “Live.” You can interact with your viewers through comments and even invite other users to join your live stream.

6. Instagram TV (IGTV)

IGTV is Instagram’s home for longer-form video content. You can watch IGTV videos from the people and businesses you follow in the app, or on the web. To create your own IGTV videos, just upload a video through the IGTV section of the app.

7. Instagram Highlights

These Highlights are a way to save your Stories and keep them visible on your profile indefinitely. To create a highlight, just go to your profile, tap on the “New” icon in the highlights section, and select the stories you want to add. You can also give each highlight a cover photo and a title.

8. Instagram Polls

These Polls are a fun way to engage with your followers and get their opinions on a variety of topics. To create a poll, just create a new story and tap the “Poll” sticker. Then, enter your question and the options you want to include. Your followers can then vote and see the results in real time.

9. Engaging with Others

One of the best things about Instagram is the ability to connect with others. You can like and comment on other users’ posts, and even message them privately through Instagram Direct. Just remember to be respectful and follow the platform’s community guidelines.

10. Instagram Insights

If you’re using Instagram for business or just want to track your performance, it is a great tool. Located in the top right corner of your profile, Insights shows you data on your followers, engagement, and content performance.

11. Instagram Shopping

If you’re a business owner, you can use it to sell your products directly to your followers. To set it up, you’ll need to have a Facebook Shop and connect it to your account. From there, you can tag your products in your posts and stories, and users can tap on them to learn more and purchase.

12. Instagram Ads

These Ads are a way for businesses to promote their products and services to a larger audience on the platform. To create an Instagram ad, you’ll need to use Facebook’s ad manager and create a campaign targeting Instagram. You can then choose your budget, audience, and ad format (photo, video, carousel, etc.).

13. Instagram Explore Page

This Page is a feature that shows you recommended content based on your interests and interactions on the platform. You can find it by tapping the magnifying glass icon in the bottom center of the screen. The Explore Page is a great way to discover new accounts and content to follow.

It is a feature that allows you to highlight specific comments on your posts. To pin a comment, just tap and hold on to the comment, and then tap the pin icon. Pinned comments are a great way to show appreciation to your followers or give more visibility to important comments.

15. Pinned Posts

Pinned Posts are a way to feature specific posts on the top of your profile. To pin a post, just go to the post, tap the three dots in the top right corner, and tap “Pin to profile.” Pinned posts are a great way to promote important content or highlight your best work.

Final Thoughts

That’s it! You now have everything you need to get started on Instagram. Remember to have fun, be creative, and engage with your followers. For more in-depth tutorials and guides, be sure to check out blogs & resources at Famium – they have lots of great tutorials and guides for all things Instagram.

Happy posting!