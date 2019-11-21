Plan The Perfect End-of-the-year Party With Your Closest Friends

The end of the year is fast approaching; December is literally around the corner. Shops and malls have already packed out their Christmas decorations and shelves are filled with colourful gifts and holiday goods. Many are already in a relaxed mood and if you haven’t planned your December holidays yet, now is a perfect time. If you’re looking for something different this year, why not try a fun end-of-the-year party? Just think about it: What’s better than an intimate evening with good food and great company after a year of hard work?

And there is no need to have a big event or to spend lots of money; with just a few simple tips, you can have a fun evening you will remember for years to come. If you’re keen to celebrate the year in style with an exciting party, follow these quick and easy tips to help you get organised and stay in budget:

Send fun invites

This time of the year, calendars fill up quickly. Therefore, it’s wise to send out your invites a few weeks before your party. It’s also a good idea to ask your guests to RSVP. This will make it easier for you to plan your evening. If you don’t have a lot of time, a popular way to invite your guests is to create invites online and send it via email. Canva is a great app you can use to create e-vites. This web app has a range of fun templates you can use to simply customise your invites and send them out quickly.

Plan a delicious menu

One of the best things of end-of-the-year parties is the food and drinks. If you want to cook a few dishes, it's wise to plan in advance. Don't bother with a complicated menu, rather have a few delicious and quick dishes or finger foods that can easily be prepared.



Remember the decorations

The fun part of an end-of-the-year party is that you can go wild with the decorations. If you want to have a themed event, browse around Pinterest for inspiration.

Prepare a small gift for your guests

Another way to make the evening special and fun is to prepare a gift for each guest. After all, it's the season for giving! Again, if you're looking for inspiration, browse around Pinterest for ideas.

The December holidays are exciting. Not only is everyone in a more relaxed mood, but it’s also a great period to spend quality time with friends and family. If you want to do something special this year, plan a fun end-of-the-year party for your closest friends. It shouldn’t be expensive; with the right tips and tricks, you can plan a fabulous evening that everyone will laugh and talk about for years to come. Remember to have your camera ready; end-of-the-year parties are usually festive events that is the perfect opportunity for a bunch of fun photos!