Planning A Vacation to India? Here’s Why Kerala Is Perfect Choice

A part of the South segment of India, Kerala is the one place you would want to see when it comes to beauty, culture, heritage or food. Moreover, it is one of the very few places that can give a traveler’s pocket some relief.

Here’s a list of best places to visit in Kerala you could go to while saving some money too!

Munnar

A hill station which is a paradise for every tea lover. Amazing tea estates, coffee plantations, a tea tasting room and the highest tea estate in the world, Munnar allows you to explore it all. Not only that, it has its own wildlife safari and the Eravikulam National Park, mountains and the Mattupetty dam for adventure lovers. Also, a train ride to Emakulam station, a KSRTC bus from there to Munnar, opting for in the city tour packages and preferring a lodge or hostel stay would fit the 3-4 days trip to Munnar right within your budget. Sites like Munnar.holiday can help you with amazing holiday packages.

Kochi

The place for heritage lovers, it houses the oldest European church in the country. There are churches, beaches, cemeteries, forts, and palaces representing British, Dutch and Portuguese cultures, all in one region! They also have a whole separate place called Jew town for antique lovers. You could opt for homestays in the Fort Kochi area, try local food, use city buses for transport and travel in the month of October to avoid the heat and the additional living costs it brings. Also, don’t forget to try scuba diving or kayaking in this water in-land bound region!

Thekkady

For all nature lovers, Thekkady is heaven in disguise, it has the Periyar National park with an amazing Periyar boat lake ride, the Gavi forest, and the Peerumedu Hill station. If you aren’t interested by now, visit Kerala Tourism Website to know about the 120-year-old attraction of the region. Take a road trip from Munnar to Thekkady to save yourself a lot of money, book your stay via online discounts and have some money saved up for shopping the special chocolates and tea available here!

Allepey

The Venice of the East experiences the beautiful backwaters of the state of Kerala. Use a bus to reach here via the Cochin Railway station, take a public ferry ride to navigate through the beautiful backwaters and go for lodges to cut down costs. Explore the Allepey Beach, St. Marys Forane church and the Krishnapurum palace. Don’t forget to use public transport and when hungry, there are many restaurants located in the corners and near the backwaters that provide good and cheap meals like the Floating market or Canal Bazaar area.

Wayanad

For the all-year traveler, this is a place that can be a tourist’s home at any time of the year. Lush green landscapes in the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, the Edakkal Cave, Sentinel rock falls and the Banasura Sagar Dam makes it a wonderful destination for any nature, heritage or architecture enthusiast. A homestay in Kalpetta, the food at Udipi pure veg restaurant, travel via KRSTC buses or hiring a two-wheeler and minimal entry fees at tourist spots, all of this fits Wayanad perfectly into a budget-friendly trip spot list.

Traveling with a large group or opting for family packages, finding homestays over fancy hotels, accessing public transport, pre-booking train tickets instead of a flight and thorough research about the places to visit, can and will make Kerala a paradise for you.

Good food at good prices, low ticket costs, tons of options and very helpful locals will make your trip to Kerala easy and breezy.

The state that made Ayurvedic tourism a part of the world map, the state that has the highest literacy rate in India, the state that sets an example for the nation in development indices, the state where language represents its essence, the state with the backwaters, the state proudly named Kerala.

Have a great holiday in Kerala and don't forget to come back to us in the comments to tell us which one of these 5 was THE BEST!