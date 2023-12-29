Nestled in the Western Ghats mountains of Kerala, Munnar is one of India’s most popular hill stations. Known for its lush tea estates, pristine valleys, stunning mountain peaks, and cool climate, Munnar offers visitors a refreshing experience and breathtakingly beautiful landscapes. If you’re planning a trip to this gorgeous hill town, here are the top things to do in Munnar:

1. Take a Tea Estate Tour

No trip to Munnar is complete without visiting one of the many sprawling tea estates that dominate the landscapes around the town. Most tea estates offer tours where you can learn about the production process, see the women workers expertly plucking tea leaves, explore processing factories, and enjoy a warm cup of pure Munnar tea straight from the source. The top estates to consider are Eravikulam, Tata Tea Museum, and Chinnakanal. Moreover, it would be best for you to book Munnar tour packages to get the best experience.

2. Hike Through Eravikulam National Park

Eravikulam National Park is a protected wildlife reserve spread across 97 square kilometers and home to the highly endangered Nilgiri Tahr mountain goat. The park offers several excellent hiking trails of varying difficulty levels. As you hike through lush grasslands and shola forest ecosystems, watch for Tahrs, Sambar deer, Indian muntjac, and, if you’re lucky – even a leopard or two!

3. Go Trekking

With rugged peaks, forested slopes, and scenic vistas, Munnar offers spectacular trekking for all experience levels. From the beginner-friendly trails around Mattuppetty Dam and Top Station to more intensive full-day treks to Anamudi Peak or Meesapulimala, avid trekkers are spoiled for choice. Guided treks can easily be arranged through local adventure sports companies.

4. Visit Top Station

Perched at an altitude of 1700 meters, Top Station offers panoramic views of the Western Ghats and surrounding tea gardens that stretch as far as the eye can see. A popular way to experience Top Station is to take the scenic train ride on the Kundala Valley Railway toy train from Munnar town to the village of Kundala, then hike or take local transport to Top Station. It’s an unforgettable vantage point, especially at sunrise or sunset.

5. Shop for Spices at Spice Gardens

Munnar’s cool climate and fertile valleys create ideal growing conditions for various spices like cardamom, vanilla, cinnamon, cloves, pepper, and nutmeg. Many spice gardens in and around Munnar offer tours where you can see these spices grown first-hand and learn how they are dried, processed and packaged. Pick up fresh spices, authentic Ayurvedic oils, herbal cosmetics, and more as souvenirs.

6. Visit Waterfalls

Munnar has many scenic waterfalls that are perfect for a relaxing picnic. Atarangi waterfall and Thommankuthu are gorgeous multi-tiered cascades set amidst dense forest, while Nyayamakad cataract near the Rajamala region is another stunning waterfall with grasslands and Tahrs grazing nearby. Yet another spectacular waterfall is Lakkom Waterfalls, which consists of multiple streams falling from great height.

Factors to Keep in Mind when Traveling to Munnar

When planning your Munnar trip, keep the following factors in mind for a smooth and enjoyable experience:

Best Time to Visit – The ideal months to visit Munnar are from October to early May when the weather is pleasantly cool and perfect for sightseeing and outdoor activities. Temperatures range from a comfortable 10°C to 25°C during this period. Avoid visiting during the monsoon months of June to August when it rains heavily.

Clothing – Be sure to pack warm clothing like sweaters, jackets, scarves and socks, as temperatures can dip to nearly freezing at night and early mornings in Munnar due to the high elevation. Even during the day, the pleasant weather necessitates light woollens or a jacket.

Altitude Sickness – Munnar stands at around 1600m above sea level. The sudden ascent to this altitude from the lower plains can sometimes cause dizziness, nausea, headaches and fatigue. To avoid this, drink plenty of hydrating fluids, avoid alcohol, get ample rest, and don’t over-exert yourself in the first 2-3 days to allow your body to acclimatize.

Transport – It’s advisable to hire a taxi or book organized tour packages for seamless transfers between sights in and around Munnar. Public buses are infrequent, crowded and do not cover many attractions. Auto-rickshaws are easily available for short distances.

Accommodation – Munnar is extremely popular in peak season, so book rooms well in advance. Opt for resorts or homestays in the hills and tea estates to wake up to misty valley views. Budget hotels are available in Munnar town.

Travel Insurance – Consider purchasing a comprehensive travel insurance policy when engaging in adventure activities like trekking, cycling or wildlife safaris. This will cover any unforeseen accidents or emergencies requiring hospitalization.

Permits – Some areas, like Eravikulam National Park, require entry permits that need to be booked online in advance. Ensure you have the proper permits before heading to such places.

Guides – It is mandatory to hire authorized guides when trekking in certain areas around Munnar for safety purposes and to prevent getting lost. Also helpful for wildlife and bird watching.

Money – Munnar has ATMs in the main town but it is wise to carry sufficient cash for activities in more remote areas. Also have smaller bills handy for entrance tickets, local transport, tips etc. Keep a debit/credit card as backup. UPI is accepted widely. Confirm any guide fees, permit charges, etc, in advance.

By keeping these tips in mind, you can plan your Munnar trip smoothly and maximize your time enjoying the hill station’s natural beauty and activities

Reaching Munnar

Munnar is well connected by air, rail and road to major cities in India.

By Air

The nearest airport is Kochi International Airport, which is about 130 km from Munnar. You can easily get taxis and buses or book a private transfer to reach Munnar from the airport in 3-4 hours.

By Rail

The closest major railway station is at Aluva, about 110 km from Munnar. From Aluva, taxis and buses regularly ply to Munnar. The journey takes around 3 hours.

By Road

Roads and highways well connect Munnar to other parts of Kerala. From Kochi, it is a 5-hour drive to Munnar, covering 140 km. From Thekkady, Munnar is 90 km away via NH49. State-run and private buses frequently ply the Kochi-Munnar route. You can also hire a taxi or self-drive a rental car.

Conclusion

With its serene vistas, adventure activities, and glimpses into local culture, Munnar has something to offer every kind of traveler. From scenic tours to hiking trails, wildlife spotting, and shopping for local handicrafts and spices, a trip here leaves you wanting more of this beautiful hill station in Kerala!