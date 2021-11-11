How to choose a Plastic Surgery Practice 

Choosing a plastic surgeon in Brisbane is not an easy task. With so much variety in the market, and so many different qualifications and offers to consider it can be overwhelming. There is an abundance of misinformation surrounding plastic surgery, and social media can draw attention away from the important aspects of safety and expertise in the field. This blog post aims to provide women considering cosmetic breast surgery with the information they need to make informed decisions.

Plastic vs. Cosmetic Surgeons

The most important aspect of choosing a surgeon is understanding their level of qualification. There are two main types of surgeons that perform cosmetic procedures in Australia: plastic surgeons and cosmetic surgeons. Unfortunately, the vast majority of patients don’t realise there is any difference between the two titles. The truth is, the difference is dramatic and potentially life-changing. Plastic surgeons are professionals that have completed their medical degree, and have an additional 8-12 years specialist training. They are trained by the Royal Australian College of Surgeons and recognised by the Australian Medical Council as a surgical specialist. On the other hand, cosmetic surgeons are any doctors with a medical degree. This means there is no need for more than 6 years of basic medical training for a doctor to call themselves a “cosmetic surgeon”. This is why the distinction between plastic and cosmetic is so important.

Aesthetic Outcomes

One of the obvious ways patients choose a surgeon is by looking at their before and afters and patient photos. You should consider whether the surgeon has a Facebook community group where you can interact with patients, or whether they have an established social media with more content than their website. Achieving a holistic view of all results from clinical before and afters to patient selfies in clothing will help you make the best decision for you. It’s important to remember when viewing any patient images that everyone is individual and a perfect outcome is unrealistic. Your results of surgery will be largely dictated by your anatomy.

Experience

You should consider how much experience the surgeon you are researching has. How long have they been performing surgery? How many procedures has he performed? Is he an expert in the field of surgery you are interested in? You should consider whether your surgeon is an expert in your area or whether they are a general surgeon performing many different procedures every day. This will impact their expertise in the field.

Safety

Above all, safety should be your top priority. How does your surgeon ensure your safety? Do they operate out of a fully-accredited hospital? Did they speak with you in detail about the risks of surgery at your consultation? What measures do they take to prevent post-operative complications? These are all questions you should be asking when making your decision. The type of prosthetics a surgeon uses will play a huge role in safety outcomes. It’s important to take on independent research regarding the type of materials and methods the surgeon uses, while also placing healthy trust in their professional guidance. A great idea is to seek a second opinion with another surgeon to corroborate the information you have received.

Price

Plastic surgery is a big decision, and any surgery is invasive and holds significant risk. The process of undergoing plastic surgery is a huge investment in your physical and mental health. It’s important to make sure that you are in a financial position to afford surgery, as well as to deal with any potential complications that may arise post-operatively. While it may be tempting to choose a cheap surgeon when there can be such a price difference, you should also understand that the likelihood of revision surgery can increase significantly with this decision, and you may end up spending just as much if not more on surgery!

Choosing a Brisbane plastic surgery practice is a difficult task, and there are a number of factors that patients need to consider. This blog post aims to provide patients with a basic understanding of the most important things to consider when planning surgery. Make sure that you are choosing a plastic surgeon, that you have access to photos of their work and aesthetic outcomes, ensure that your surgeon has an exception level of expertise in the procedure, and ensure they have a clear safety strategy and complication prevention plan. Hold up your end of the bargain by avoiding price sensitivity and understand that this is an investment in your wellbeing and safety. Of course, this is a simplified guide to choosing a plastic surgeon and your own research will guide you in the right direction. If you do have access to patient communities on Facebook, talk to others who have gone before you. If you have the financial resources to speak to multiple surgeons, this is the best way to make an informed decision.

It’s important to understand that plastic surgery is invasive and involves significant risk. Despite the increased acceptance of plastic surgery online and in the media, patients should not forget that plastic surgery is still a medical procedure that requires expert medical services. Choosing a plastic surgeon should be the result of a measured, thorough research strategy that combines real life experiences with credentials and statistics. If you’re considering a cosmetic procedure and don’t know where to start, click here to contact a plastic surgeon in Brisbane.