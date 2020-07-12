7 Benefits of Playing Live Dealer Online Casino Games – 2020 Guide

High-rollers used to claim that the appeal of walking into the traditional casino with all the lights, noise, and red carpet, cannot be recreated in online gambling. However, online casinos are constantly evolving and innovating, and professional gamblers are starting to take notice. The latest feature that online casinos added is a live dealer making online gambling very close to reality. Having a live person spinning the wheel or deal cards enhances the experience to the point of making the existence of brick-and-mortar casinos almost obsolete. Let’s take a look at what this new addition means for players.

1. Authentic Feel

Upgrading to live dealers changed the game completely. It is an actual live person, not a bot, not software, not a computer. Playing live dealer casino games adds that personal touch that was the main complaint so far among players. This is especially a huge plus for people living in the areas where gambling is prohibited, or for those folks from remote areas. Now everyone can get that feeling of playing in the traditional casino without leaving their home. The convenience is something that drew players to online casinos in the first place, and with the online gambling industry continuously changing and advancing its appearance and features, they are there to stay as returning customers.

2. Real Interactions

One of the biggest benefits with the live dealer casino gambling is that you can actually talk to the dealer, since it’s a live person, and he or she will respond. It is exactly like a traditional casino, where the dealer is calling you by your name. Here you have that unique experience too, the only difference is that you’re interacting from your couch. Chatting with the dealer in online casinos is something that no other online games can provide.

3. Bonuses

Many casinos have been in the business for decades, so giving away bonuses to the customers has become a thing of the past. They don’t need to have any kind of giveaways since they have loyal gamblers coming in over and again. In an online casino world, things are different. Being that this is a new way of gambling, everyone wants the piece of the pie. Competitions are ruthless and casinos are fighting for every customer. This gives players an upper hand, leaving them to choose from many bonuses live dealer online casinos offer. Land-based casinos have lost the battle when it comes to giving away free spins and bonus tokens. Whether you’re a new or a returning player, you can expect to get something every time you log in.

4. Building a Trust

The nagging question that’s always on players’ minds is whether the game is rigged. In a regular online casino that doesn’t feature live dealers, many online gamblers have doubts about the fairness of randomly chosen numbers and cards. They feel cheated even before they sit at the table. Watching a computer picking numbers had some players going back to the traditional casinos. With live dealer casinos, players have a feeling of a real-life game eliminating, at least to some level, a feeling of being ripped off. Of course, you have to keep it real as far as your skills and a Lady Luck. Just because you’re having a bad day doesn’t mean that the game is fixed even with a live dealer. Winners never complain about this though.

5. Play on Any Device

The common question is whether you can play it on other devices, specifically your smartphone, and the short answer would be yes. This goes for live dealer online casinos as well. Developers always make sure that you have the next-to-best experience on your mobile devices too. There are some glitches from time to time, the game might slow down especially if your phone is not the latest version with a powerful processor. However, game creators ensured that the end result will be the same. Your winnings won’t suffer, and you’re still able to collect freebies and have a conversation with your dealer.

6. Live Dealer Online Casino Vs. Everything Else

There are some perks as well as downsides when comparing live dealer online casino to land-based casino, and a regular virtual casino without the live dealer. Let’s tackle both.

When comparing live dealer online casino to virtual online casino, the difference is obvious. Having a live person to talk to adds to the feeling of real-life gambling. Having a human interaction while playing online sets the bar high for any future advancements. But every coin has two sides. Live dealer online gambling can, and most likely will, work slower than your usual virtual game. It takes time for the dealer to spin the ball, or collect coins and deal the deck of cards. For some this a drawback, but for others, this just adds to a personal touch the online casinos were going for.

In brick-and-mortar casinos you are able to get full service, along with chatting with other players, waitresses bringing you drink, the noise of the slot machines spitting the coins, and the screams of the lucky winners. True, nothing can replace this. On the bright side, you can play online casino with a live dealer in your underwear, right? Nothing can replace this either.

7. Games You Can Play

Most online casinos offer a vast variety of games. The ones who have live dealers at the table are roulette, blackjack and poker, and all variations of them. There are always a few tables available for baccarat too. Everyone can find something to play, it just depends on your personal affinity.

Live dealer online casinos caused quite a stir in a gambling community. Old-school gamblers watched from the sidelines with great skepticism while the new generation of players enjoyed the comfortability of their own home chatting away with their dealer. Online casinos scored big time with the newly added feature of having a live person deal instead of computers. The wheels of revolution in online gambling experience have been set in motion, and players around the world can’t wait what the developers have next in store.